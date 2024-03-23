Choti Holi 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow while performing the ritual on Holika Dahan

This year, Holika Dahan will be held on March 24, 2024. Holika Dahan, also called Choti Holi, is the night before the main Holi celebration.

As the festival of colors, Holi, approaches, preparations for its precursor, Choti Holi, are underway. Among the essential rituals of Choti Holi is the Holika Dahan, a symbolic bonfire lighting ceremony. Understanding the significance behind this ritual enriches the celebration and strengthens its cultural roots.

Holika Dahan marks the victory of good over evil, commemorating the legend of Prahlad and Holika from Hindu mythology. Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, survived unscathed from the fire in which Holika, his demoness aunt, tried to burn him. This event symbolizes the triumph of righteousness and faith. Celebrating Holika Dahan signifies the purification of the soul, burning away negativity and welcoming positivity. Communities gather around bonfires, offering prayers and performing rituals to invoke blessings and protection. It fosters unity, spreads joy, and signifies the onset of spring, heralding new beginnings and rejuvenation. Holika Dahan is not just a ritual; it's a cherished tradition that binds communities together in the spirit of hope and renewal.

Amidst the joy and fervor, it is crucial to observe certain dos and don'ts to ensure a safe and auspicious celebration.

Dos:

Collect dry wood and other combustible materials for the bonfire. It is customary to light the pyre after sunset, so ensure you have enough fuel to sustain the fire throughout the night.

Before igniting the bonfire, offer prayers to Lord Agni, the deity of fire, seeking his blessings for prosperity and protection. Invoke positive energies by chanting hymns and mantras that resonate with the spirit of the occasion.

Safety should be a top priority during the festivities. Keep a safe distance from the bonfire and avoid overcrowding near the flames. Keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher handy in case of emergencies.

Embrace the spirit of unity and harmony by exchanging greetings and sweets with friends, family, and neighbors. Share the joy of the festival with everyone, regardless of age, gender, or background.

Honor the cultural and religious significance of Holika Dahan by following traditional rituals with sincerity and devotion. Participate in the ceremonial offerings and rituals with reverence and humility.

Don'ts: