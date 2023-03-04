Choti Holi 2023: Holika Dahan to be celebrated on March 7, check WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share

Holi 2023 | Photo: Pixabay

The festival of colour is fast approaching. With just few days left for Holi, people are planning ways to be with their family and friends during the festival. But there are still a few who are unable to be with their loved ones, due to work or any other reason. Holi is a two days festival. The celebration begins with the ritual of lighting a camp fire, it is referred to as Holika Dahan. Here are some WhatsApp messages and quotes to send to your loved ones on Holika Dahan.

Holi 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes

Wishing you an amazing year ahead with lots of colours and good luck. Hope you enjoy your day. Happy Holika Dahan 2023!

Best wishes to you and your family for a fun-filled Holi with sweet memories to cherish. May you have a wonderful time with your loved ones.

May the splash of many colours bring joy to your family. Have a Happy Holika Dahan 2023!

Sending you wishes in the colours of the rainbow, and wishing they shower love, happiness, and joy upon you. Happy Holika Dahan 2023!

Good luck, happiness, prosperity, and good health — may you get all this and much more on the happy occasion of Holi. Wishing you and your family a very happy Holika Dahan!

May your life be framed with all the colours of love and happiness today and always. Happy Holika Dahan 2023, my dear best friend!

May this Holi 2023 bring lots and lots of colourful seasons and days into your life filled with plenty of happiness and love. Wishing you a very happy Holika Dahan!

Happy Holika Dahan 2023! May this splendid festival bring you health, prosperity, and achievements in life.

Happy Holi 2023! Hope you have a most blessed Holi!

May you be blessed with good health, wealth, long life, peace, happiness, and joy on the auspicious day of Holi. Happy Holika Dahan 2023!

May the colours of joy, happiness, and prosperity fill you and your family. Happy Holika Dahan 2023!

May the colorful festival of Holi bring good luck and prosperity to your life. Happy Holi 2023 and have fun!

