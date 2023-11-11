Headlines

Choti Diwali 2023: Why we celebrate it; know puja's shubh muhurat, rituals for Naraka Chaturdashi

A lamp is donated on the day of Choti Diwali, in honour of Yamraj, the god of death.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is today. Dhanteras, the official start of the five-day Diwali holiday, was on November 10. Chhoti Diwali, the festival's second day, is observed one day ahead of Deepawali. The day is known by several other names over the country, including Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi, Bhoot Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, and Roop Chaudas. 

Why do we celebrate Choti Diwali?
The roots of Choti Diwali are embedded in Hindu mythology. Legend has it that on this day, Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura, freeing the women who were imprisoned and bringing justice back to the land. This triumph of good over evil represents the main Diwali theme of light triumphing over darkness.

To honour Yamraj, the god of death, a lamp is also donated on the day of Chhoti Diwali. By doing this, the individual can stop worrying about dying suddenly. In addition, worshipping Lord Hanuman is customary on this day. 

How to donate a lamp to Lord Yama?
On the day of Narak Chaturdashi, the household's oldest member is supposed to light a large lamp in Yama's honour. This lamp needs to be positioned facing south outside the house. Once the lamp is in place, don't turn around.  Do this work at night, after all the family members come home. 

From shubh puja muhurat to rituals, here's everything you need to know about this auspicious occasion. 

Choti Diwali 2023: Shubh muhurat
Choti Diwali is always celebrated a day before Diwali. The Panchang states that Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 01:57 PM on November 11, 2023, and last until 02:44 PM on November 12, 2023. 

Choti Diwali 2023: Rituals and Puja smaagri
On this day, people worship Hanuman, Maa Kali, Lord Krishna, and Yama. It is believed that by worshipping them, one may make amends for transgressions and improve personally. As puja samagri, the gods and goddesses are offered oil, flowers, coconut, sandalwood, and prasad, which is a mixture of rice flakes, sesame seeds, jaggery, ghee, and sugar. Abhyang Snan is also significant on this day since it is said to help people escape Narak Darshan.

Disclaimer: The information given here is based on general beliefs and information. 

