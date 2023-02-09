Happy Chocolate Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, greetings, Facebook status to wish your lover this Valentine's Day week

File photo

Not just on Valentine's Day wherein people express their affection, there are also designated gestures for each day of the week leading up to the big day. Valentine's week starts on February 7 with Rose Day and goes on till February 14. the second day of valentine's week is February 8 Propose day followed by chocolate day. Chocolate Day is observed on February 9 and marks the third day of the week of love. On Chocolate Day, people give chocolates or other treats to their significant others, spouses, or crushes as a way of showing them how much they care.

Few people even gift their loved ones with expensive or handmade chocolates. On Chocolate Day, you may make someone you care about feel extra special by surprising them with a sweet greeting.

Chocolate Day: Here are a few messages that will help you wish your loved one today:

1) This is a chocolate message,

For a dairy milk person,

From a five-star friend,

For a melody reason,

And a kitkat time,

On a munch day,

In a perk mood to say,

Happy Chocolate Day!

2) There's Nothing Better Than A Good Friend, Except A Good Friend With Chocolate.

Happy Chocolate Day 2023!!!

3) True happiness will be found only in true love but chocolate can deliver it. Happy Chocolate Day!!

4) Dil Humara Chocolate Ki Tarah Nazuk

Tum Usme Dry Fruits Ka Tadka

Life Hogi Fruit And Nut Jaisi

Agar Mill Jaye Girlfriend Tere Jaisi

5) My dearest love,

If you believe in valentine's day,

You must believe in valentine's week,

If you believe in life,

You must believe in heart beats,

If you believe in love,

You must believe in you and me.

Happy chocolate day!

6) Love is like chewing gum, it tastes only in the beginning! But friendship is like chocolate, it tastes till it ends! Happy Chocolate Day

7) Know what describes you best?! Chocolates!

Cause sweetheart,

You are sweet, tempting and simply irresistible!

8) Mitha Intazar Aur Intazar Se Bhi Yaar Mitha,

Mitha Yaar Aur Yaar Se Bhi Pyar Mitha,

Mitha Pyar Aur Pyar Se Mithi Apni Yaari,

Happy Chocalate Day bolni ki hai meri baari!

9) Loads of chocolates for the one who is sweeter than chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day my love!

10) Chocolate day celebration is incomplete without chocolates,

Just like life is not successful life without true love.

So I'm going to make the most of this chocolate day celebration

That my life is nothing without this relationship!