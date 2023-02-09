Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Happy Chocolate Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, greetings, Facebook status to wish your lover this Valentine's Day week

Best wishes, messages, and greetings to share with your lover on Chocolate Day

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Happy Chocolate Day 2023: WhatsApp wishes, greetings, Facebook status to wish your lover this Valentine's Day week
File photo

Not just on Valentine's Day wherein people express their affection, there are also designated gestures for each day of the week leading up to the big day. Valentine's week starts on February 7 with Rose Day and goes on till February 14. the second day of valentine's week is February 8 Propose day followed by chocolate day. Chocolate Day is observed on February 9 and marks the third day of the week of love. On Chocolate Day, people give chocolates or other treats to their significant others, spouses, or crushes as a way of showing them how much they care.

Few people even gift their loved ones with expensive or handmade chocolates. On Chocolate Day, you may make someone you care about feel extra special by surprising them with a sweet greeting.

Chocolate Day: Here are a few messages that will help you wish your loved one today: 

1)  This is a chocolate message,
     For a dairy milk person,
     From a five-star friend,
     For a melody reason,
     And a kitkat time,
    On a munch day,
    In a perk mood to say,
    Happy Chocolate Day!

2) There's Nothing Better Than A Good Friend, Except A Good Friend With Chocolate.
   Happy Chocolate Day 2023!!!

3) True happiness will be found only in true love but chocolate can deliver it. Happy Chocolate Day!!

4) Dil Humara Chocolate Ki Tarah Nazuk
    Tum Usme Dry Fruits Ka Tadka
    Life Hogi Fruit And Nut Jaisi
    Agar Mill Jaye Girlfriend Tere Jaisi

5) My dearest love,
    If you believe in valentine's day,
    You must believe in valentine's week,
    If you believe in life,
    You must believe in heart beats,
    If you believe in love,
    You must believe in you and me.
     Happy chocolate day!

6) Love is like chewing gum, it tastes only in the beginning! But friendship is like chocolate, it tastes till it ends! Happy Chocolate Day

7) Know what describes you best?! Chocolates!
   Cause sweetheart, 
   You are sweet, tempting and simply irresistible! 

8) Mitha Intazar Aur Intazar Se Bhi Yaar Mitha,
    Mitha Yaar Aur Yaar Se Bhi Pyar Mitha, 
    Mitha Pyar Aur Pyar Se Mithi Apni Yaari,
    Happy Chocalate Day bolni ki hai meri baari!

9) Loads of chocolates for the one who is sweeter than chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day my love!

10) Chocolate day celebration is incomplete without chocolates, 
    Just like life is not successful life without true love. 
    So I'm going to make the most of this chocolate day celebration
    That my life is nothing without this relationship! 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jewar Airport, IGI Airport distance to reduce with new road, Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon connectivity to get boost
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.