Chiranjeevi at 70: Fitness secrets behind megastar’s strength and vitality

Chiranjeevi turns 70 today and continues to inspire with his fitness routine, proving that discipline and positivity are the true keys to vitality.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, not just celebrated for his legendary acting career but also for his incredible fitness journey. Today, he turns 70 and continues to amaze fans with his dedication towards healthy living. His fitness mantra goes beyond physical exercise; it embraces mental well-being, confidence, and a healthy lifestyle that keeps him strong, youthful, and full of energy.

Mental fitness comes first

The megastar believes that fitness not only means a stronger body but also a healthier mind. Chiranjeevi prioritises maintaining mental calmness and stress-free living. According to him, inner peace keeps him energetic and helps maintain his youthful looks.

Balanced diet for strength

Chiranjeevi follows a simple yet effective diet that supports his active lifestyle. He prefers protein-rich vegetarian meals, fresh salads, and light soups. He has often mentioned his preference for homemade food over restaurant meals, which helps him maintain stamina and strength even at 70.

Regular gym routine

Every time he takes up a new role, he makes sure to hit the gym and prepare his body for the character. Strength training, regular workouts, and discipline routines keep him in shape. His commitment to the gym was an active reminder that age is no excuse when it comes to fitness.

Confidence is his secret weapon

Chiranjeevi believes confidence is one of his biggest strengths. He openly admits that he never allows his age to become a barrier. His confidence keeps him agile, motivated, and fearless, proving that mindset truly defines physical ability.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Vishwambhara. The makers released a special teaser today, on August 22, giving fans a thrilling glimpse of the film and celebrating his presence.