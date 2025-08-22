Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth

Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat teaser review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa give deja vu of Raanjhanaa, netizens says 'Sanam Teri Kasam wali feel toh hai'

SC directs election commission on SIR electoral rolls in Bihar, says, 'Accept 11 documents or...'

National Space Day 2025: Tradition meets technology, inspiring generations

From Song Joong Ki to Song Hye Kyo: Highest paid Korean actors who rule K-Drama

US President Donald Trump's aide accuses India of 'perpetuating Ukraine war': 'PM Modi is a great leader but...'

Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event

Chiranjeevi at 70: Fitness secrets behind megastar’s strength and vitality

Bigg Boss love stories: Couples who turned love into marriage over the years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car collection and massive net worth

Dua Lipa Birthday Special: Exploring her lavish lifestyle, London mansion, car c

Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...

Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Trump's blunders? Modi's meeting ...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat teaser review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa give deja vu of Raanjhanaa, netizens says 'Sanam Teri Kasam wali feel toh hai'

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaaniyat teaser: Harshvardhan gives deja vu of Raanjhanaa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Chiranjeevi at 70: Fitness secrets behind megastar’s strength and vitality

Chiranjeevi turns 70 today and continues to inspire with his fitness routine, proving that discipline and positivity are the true keys to vitality.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 01:57 PM IST

Chiranjeevi at 70: Fitness secrets behind megastar’s strength and vitality
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Megastar Chiranjeevi, not just celebrated for his legendary acting career but also for his incredible fitness journey. Today, he turns 70 and continues to amaze fans with his dedication towards healthy living. His fitness mantra goes beyond physical exercise; it embraces mental well-being, confidence, and a healthy lifestyle that keeps him strong, youthful, and full of energy.

Mental fitness comes first

The megastar believes that fitness not only means a stronger body but also a healthier mind. Chiranjeevi prioritises maintaining mental calmness and stress-free living. According to him, inner peace keeps him energetic and helps maintain his youthful looks.

Balanced diet for strength

Chiranjeevi follows a simple yet effective diet that supports his active lifestyle. He prefers protein-rich vegetarian meals, fresh salads, and light soups. He has often mentioned his preference for homemade food over restaurant meals, which helps him maintain stamina and strength even at 70.

Regular gym routine

Every time he takes up a new role, he makes sure to hit the gym and prepare his body for the character. Strength training, regular workouts, and discipline routines keep him in shape. His commitment to the gym was an active reminder that age is no excuse when it comes to fitness.

Confidence is his secret weapon

Chiranjeevi believes confidence is one of his biggest strengths. He openly admits that he never allows his age to become a barrier. His confidence keeps him agile, motivated, and fearless, proving that mindset truly defines physical ability.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Vishwambhara. The makers released a special teaser today, on August 22, giving fans a thrilling glimpse of the film and celebrating his presence. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kriti Sanon says Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi was made on the same scale as male-led films: 'Someone had the guts to...'
Kriti Sanon says this Alia Bhatt film was made on same scale as male-led movies
Before The Conjuring: Last Rites releases, watch these 6 spine-chilling horror movies on OTT platforms
Before The Conjuring: Last Rites, watch these 6 spine-chilling horror movies
Frank Caprio dies at 88: Why was he called America's 'nicest judge'? Know all about his family, net worth
Frank Caprio dies at 88: Why was he called America's 'nicest judge'? Know all ab
'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend
'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to m
Infosys employees gets 80% bonus payout for Q1 FY26, Narayana Murthy's firm says bonus letters will be...
Infosys employees gets 80% bonus payout for Q1 FY26, Narayana Murthy's firm says
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE