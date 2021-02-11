Lunar New Year 2021: Date, importance and celebrations of Year of The Ox

It is the Chinese New Year's Eve today (February 11) and people are bidding farewell to The Year of the Rat and are all set to welcome The Year of the Ox on February 12 (Friday). The new year ushers in the second animal on the zodiac with the second new moon after the winter solstice.

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival lasts for 16 days, starting from Chinese New Year’s eve to the Lantern Festival. The dates change every year because the festival is based on the Chinese Lunar Calendar. The festival is also celebrated across several countries and other territories in Asia, including South Korea and Singapore.

The lunar calendar is also associated with 12 animal signs in the Chinese zodiac, so every 12 years is regarded as a cycle. 2021 is a Year of the Ox, while 2022 will be a Year of the Tiger. The other animals are rat, dragon, snake, horse, rabbit, sheep, rooster, monkey, dog and pig.

The year of the Ox:

The first day of the Xin Chou year or Year of the Metal Ox under the Lunar New Year sexagenary cycle will begin on February 12. According to Hong Kong-based Feng Shui master Thierry Chow, the ox is a hardworking zodiac sign that signifies movement.

“So, hopefully, the world will be less static than last year and get moving again in the second half of the year,” she said as quoted by CNN.

New Year celebrations:

Chinese people around the world usher in the new year with a lot of pomp and joy. It is typically celebrated for two whole weeks. The menu is carefully chosen to include dishes associated with luck, including fish, puddings and foods that look like gold ingots (like dumplings). During this period, government offices, schools, universities, and many companies stay closed, giving people ample time to celebrate the festival with their families.

Houses are cleaned and adorned with decorations and festoons. Beating drums and striking gongs, dragon and lion dances, are organised during the festivities. The day typically ends with the Lantern Festival.