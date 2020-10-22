China: Woman brings 23 family members to blind date as test of man's generosity

A strange incident took place in China - one woman went on a blind date with 23 of her family members to test her potential boyfriend. She wanted to test how generous he is, and her way of clearing the doubt has left many amused and amazed.

The concept of blind date was introduced so a person could find his/her soulmate and get to know one another better. The ratio of finding a soulmate in today's times is lower, and instead, people end up finding a character with unclear intentions.

The unnamed woman from China brought her family to the blind date, in order to test her potential boyfriend's generosity. The man was faced with such a tough situation when the woman did not only bring in her 23 family members but also asked him to pay all their dining expenses.

The bill, wait for it, ran up to 20,000 Yen, which when converted to INR is Rs. 2,20,424. Confused and taken aback, the 29-year-old Xiao Liu walked out of the restaurant upon learning about the huge bill which came his way.

According to a local Chinese newspaper, the couple then came to an agreement, after which the woman and her family paid a huge sum to the restaurant. The story has gone viral on social media, with most agreeing that Liu was right when he walked out of the restaurant.