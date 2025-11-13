FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Children's Day 2025: History, significance and interesting facts about Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru

Children's Day in India began to be celebrated in 1964 after the death of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

Children's Day 2025: History, significance and interesting facts about Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru
Children's Day 2025: Children's Day is celebrated every year in India on the birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on November 14. It is celebrated as Children's Day because he was very fond of children, and children used to call him Chacha Nehru. Children's Day is a national festival of India dedicated to children. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was born on 14 November 1889. This year, India is going to celebrate the 135th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru considered children as the real strength of a nation and the foundation of society.

Children's Day History

Children's Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. Children's Day in India began to be celebrated in 1964 after the death of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It was unanimously decided that Children's Day would be celebrated on Nehru's birthday. Although Children's Day was celebrated from the year 1925, the United Nations announced it to celebrate Children's Day on 20 November 1954. Significance of Children's Day

Children's Day Significance

Apart from paying tribute to Nehru Ji, the first Prime Minister of the country, this day is celebrated to highlight the rights, education, and welfare of children. Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru once said that "today's children will make tomorrow's India. The way we take care of them will decide the future of the country."

Children's Day 2022: 10 Interesting Facts about Jawahar Lal Nehru

1. Jawaharlal Nehru spent his childhood days and grew up in Anand Bhavan. The earlier name of Anand Bhavan was Swaraj Bhavan, which was constructed by his father, Motilal Nehru, in 1930. It was later converted to a Museum and Nehru Planetarium by Indira Gandhi in the year 1970.

2. Jawaharlal Nehru was also called as Pandit Nehru because he belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community.

3. Motilal Nehru wanted his son Jawaharlal to join his own Swaraj Party and leave the Congress. But Jawaharlal as against the wish of his father, remained loyal to Congress and chose to stay with Gandhi ji.

4. He went to Trinity College, Cambridge, in 1907 and graduated with an Honours degree in 1910.

5. The book “Discovery of India” was written by him during his imprisonment time of 1942 to 1946 in Ahmednagar for his participation in the Quit India Movement.

Also read: Children's Day 2024: 50 WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share on bal diwas

 

