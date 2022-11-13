Children's Day 2022: Why 'Bal Diwas' is celebrated on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday?

Children's Day 2022

Children's Day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' celebrated on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. In India, it started being celebrated on November 20, 1956, on 'Universal Children's Day. But, after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, it shifted to November 14.

Children's Day is celebrated all over the country to raise awareness about the rights, care and education of children.

Children are true to the heart and are the greatest gift given by God to every parent. The biggest inspiration behind celebrating this day was India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's love and affection for children.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. He was the first Prime Minister of India who led India as Prime Minister for the longest period. He was the biggest supporter of peace and prosperity. His birthday is celebrated like a festival in India. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is not only known for his political career but also for his fame among children. He loved children as much as a red rose.

Why is Children's Day celebrated on November 14 in India?

India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly called by children as Chacha Nehru because they respected and loved him. Chacha Nehru was also very fond of children and he always liked to be among them. After the independence of India, Pandit Nehru did a lot of good work for the children and youth.

When he became the Prime Minister, his first priority was the education of the children. To promote the development and employment of the youth, he established various educational institutions in India such as the Indian Institute of Technology, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Indian Institute of Management and played an important role in modernizing the country.

He started a new era of industry in India by launching five-year plans. Not only this, free primary education, and free food including milk was also included in schools to save children from malnutrition in India. Uncle Nehru used to say that children are the bright future of the country. Only by guiding them on the path of the right education, care and progress can a new life be given. Therefore, after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (1964), to honor him, the date of his birthday i.e. 14 November was celebrated as Children's Day in India.