Children's day 2022: History and significance of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's birth anniversary

Jawaharlal Nehru considered children as the real strength of a nation and the foundation of society.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

Children's Day 2022

Children's Day 2021 is celebrated every year in India on the birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, November 14. It is celebrated as Children's Day because he was very fond of children and children used to call him as Chacha Nehru. Children's Day is a national festival of India dedicated to children. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India was born on 14 November 1889. This year, India is going to celebrate the 133rd birth anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru considered children as the real strength of a nation and the foundation of society.

Children's Day History

Children's Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. Children's Day in India began to be celebrated in 1964 after the death of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It was unanimously decided that Children's Day would be celebrated on Nehru's birthday. Although Children's Day was celebrated from the year 1925, the United Nations announced it to celebrate Children's Day on 20 November 1954.

Significance of Children's Day

Apart from paying tribute to Nehru Ji, the first Prime Minister of the country, this day is celebrated to highlight the rights, education, and welfare of children.

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru once said that "today's children will make tomorrow's India. The way we take care of them will decide the future of the country."

