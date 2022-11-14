Children's Day 2022: 10 interesting facts about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Children's Day 2022

Children's Day 2022 is celebrated every year in India on the birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, November 14. It is celebrated as Children's Day because he was very fond of children and children used to call him Chacha Nehru. Children's Day is a national festival of India dedicated to children. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India was born on November 14, 1889. This year, India is going to celebrate the 133rd birth anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru considered children as the real strength of a nation and the foundation of society.

On the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, here are the 10 interesting facts about him that you should know.

10 interesting facts about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

1. His grandfather's name was Gangadhar Pandit. He was the last Kotwal of Delhi. He was appointed a few days before the 1857 War of Independence. When the British army began to occupy Delhi, he moved to Agra with his wife and four children, where he died four years later in 1861.

2. Jawaharlal Nehru studied at Harrow and Trinity College, Cambridge. He completed his Bachelor of Laws from Inner Temple. There he was affectionately called Joe Nehru.

3. When he was in jail from January 1934 to February 1935, he wrote his autobiography titled 'Toward Freedom'. It was published in America in 1936.

4. He stopped wearing western clothes as a protest against the west. The jacket he wore instead came to be known as the Nehru Jacket. He used to compete with children with a rosebud and kept roses in his jacket.

5. He was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize several times from 1950 to 1955. He was nominated by national and international agencies a total of 11 times.

6. He was an extraordinary scholar. But, the pandit attached to his name is not because he was a scholar actually, he was related to Kashmiri Pandit.

7. He wrote two books on India and the world Discovery of India and Glimpses of the World. Both books reveal his immense knowledge of India as well as the world. Glimpses of World History is actually a collection of 146 letters that he wrote to his only daughter, Indira Gandhi.

8. At the age of 26, Nehru was married to a 16-year-old Kashmir Brahmin girl named Kamla Kaul. His father was a reputed merchant in Old Delhi. They were married on February 7, 1916. He died in Switzerland on February 28, 1936, due to tuberculosis.

9. Attempts were made to assassinate Pandit Nehru four times. First time in 1947 during partition, the second time in 1955 by a rickshaw puller, the third time in 1956 and the fourth time in 1961 in Mumbai. He died of a heart attack on May 27, 1964.

10. He did not like to take a security guard with him as it created a hindrance in the traffic.