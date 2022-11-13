Children's Day 2022: 10 famous quotes by Chacha Nehru on his birth anniversary

Famous quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Children's Day 2021 is celebrated every year in India on the birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, November 14. It is celebrated as Children's Day because he was very fond of children and children used to call him Chacha Nehru. Children's Day is a national festival of India dedicated to children. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India was born on November 14, 1889. This year, India is going to celebrate the 133rd birth anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru considered children as the real strength of a nation and the foundation of society.

On the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary, we are bringing some of his famous quotes.

“We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”

“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.”

“Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.”

“Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit.”

“The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.”

“There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action.”

"Only through right education can a better order of society be built up."

"A university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas and for the search for truth."

"The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare."

"Socialism is… not only a way of life, but a certain scientific approach to social and economic problems."