Chikankari: Know all about the traditional craft from Lucknow

The world-famous chikan fabric and chikankari embroidery is known for its simplicity and distinct style. Lucknow, Chikankari is in great demand not only in common clothes but also in bridal wear. This famous handicraft of India has mesmerized everyone from royals to Bollywood celebrities.

Today we are going to tell you some such things related to the famous Chikankari of Lucknow, which hardly anyone knows.

1. Chinkari is believed to have been popularized in India by Nur Jahan, the wife of Mughal emperor Jahangir. It was brought to India by Persian nobles who visited the Mughal court.

2. Chikankari is also known as shadow work. It is an intricate and elegant art of needlework on fabric. Needlework requires time and patience, only after which the fabric appears attractive.

3. It is derived from the Persian word 'chakan', which means to make delicate patterns on cloth. However, some theories link this craft to Bengal, where the word e means 'fine'. According to another story, the word is said to be a variant of 'chikan'.

4. Chikankari embroidery has many patterns and designs from Moore, Larchi, Keylongkang and Bakhia. It is an elaborate form of embroidery that defines the themes of Mughal architecture.

5. It is a delicate hand embroidery, for which chiffon, muslin, silk, organza, net, cotton fabrics are used. Earlier clothes were embroidered with white thread but with changing times coloured threads were also used.

6. Earlier traditionally embroidery was done on white muslin fabric but now embroidery is done on pastel-coloured fabrics of muslin and cotton. It is made attractive with sequins, beads and mirror work.

7. Chikankari embroidery is featured in the film Anjuman, 1986. The film highlights the lives of the local women of Lucknow who work on this craft.

8. Chikankari is a unique way of designing clothes. It is a painstaking process that is accomplished through the processes of design, engraving, block printing, embroidery, washing and finishing. First, the fabric is cut and then it is modified by block printing on which the embroidery is done. After this, the cloth is washed again several times and finally, it is ready for use.