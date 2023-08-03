Headlines

Lifestyle

Chicken 65 makes it to world's top 10 fried chicken dishes, check recipe

TasteAtlas, in its recent release, has included Chicken 65 in the prestigious list of the World's Top 10 Fried Chicken Dishes. This delightful and flavorful Indian dish has garnered well-deserved recognition, showcasing its popularity and appeal on a global scale.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

Chicken 65, a delectable and spicy deep-fried chicken dish with its origins in Chennai, has captivated taste buds worldwide and secured its place among the top 10 fried chicken dishes according to TasteAtlas food rankings.

The etymology of the name "Chicken 65" has sparked various theories. Some believe it was created in 1965 by the culinary genius AM Buhari in Tamil Nadu. Others suggest that the number 65 refers to the use of 65 chili peppers in the dish or that the meat comes from 65-day-old chickens. Despite the different origin stories, Chicken 65's popularity has soared, leading to various regional versions being served across South India.

 

 

To recreate this global favorite at home, follow this delicious recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 500g bite-sized chicken pieces
  • 1 tablespoon Kashmiri chili powder (for vibrant color)
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder (for added color)
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
  • Salt to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • Juice of one lemon
  • 2 tablespoons corn starch
  • 2 tablespoons rice flour
  • 1 egg white or 2 tablespoons curd (yogurt)
  • Oil for deep frying

For Tempering:

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 5-6 green chilies, sliced
  • 4-5 garlic cloves, minced
  • A handful of curry leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

Instructions:

  • Marinate the chicken with Kashmiri chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, salt, and lemon juice. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes.
  • Heat oil in a pot or deep fryer. Add corn starch and rice flour to the marinated chicken and mix well. Optionally, you can use beaten egg white or curd for moisture.
  • Fry the coated chicken pieces in hot oil until they turn golden brown and are fully cooked.
  • In a separate pan, heat oil and sauté sliced green chilies, minced garlic, and curry leaves for tempering.
  • Add the fried chicken to the pan with the tempered spices, toss well to coat, and sprinkle freshly ground black pepper powder for added spice. Serve hot and enjoy the crispy.

Now, your scrumptious homemade Chicken 65 is ready to be served hot as an appetizer or a delightful main course with a side of refreshing mint chutney or yogurt dip. Enjoy this flavor-packed dish that has captivated the hearts of food enthusiasts worldwide!

