Chicken 65 makes it to world's top 10 fried chicken dishes, check recipe

TasteAtlas, in its recent release, has included Chicken 65 in the prestigious list of the World's Top 10 Fried Chicken Dishes. This delightful and flavorful Indian dish has garnered well-deserved recognition, showcasing its popularity and appeal on a global scale.
Chicken 65, a delectable and spicy deep-fried chicken dish with its origins in Chennai, has captivated taste buds worldwide and secured its place among the top 10 fried chicken dishes according to TasteAtlas food rankings.
The etymology of the name "Chicken 65" has sparked various theories. Some believe it was created in 1965 by the culinary genius AM Buhari in Tamil Nadu. Others suggest that the number 65 refers to the use of 65 chili peppers in the dish or that the meat comes from 65-day-old chickens. Despite the different origin stories, Chicken 65's popularity has soared, leading to various regional versions being served across South India.
To recreate this global favorite at home, follow this delicious recipe:
Ingredients:
For Tempering:
Instructions:
Now, your scrumptious homemade Chicken 65 is ready to be served hot as an appetizer or a delightful main course with a side of refreshing mint chutney or yogurt dip. Enjoy this flavor-packed dish that has captivated the hearts of food enthusiasts worldwide!