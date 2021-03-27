Chhoti Holi 2021: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to send to your loved ones on this joyous festival

Chhoti Holi will be celebrated across India on Sunday (March 28). On this day, people celebrate the victory of good over evil. By lighting the bonfire, people commemorate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad's faith in God over the evil intentions of his father Hiranyakashipu and his aunt Holika.

According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated on Phalgun Purnima, which is the last full moon day in the Phalgun month according to the lunar calendar. It marks the end of winter and usually falls in Feb-March in the Gregorian calendar.

While Holi is celebrated across India for several reasons, many look at it as the triumph of good over evil and consider it as a day to end differences and mend broken ties or make new ones.

On Chhoti Holi, people celebrate the onset of summer by spending time with friends and family. People wish each other on the occasion. In busy times such as this, people resort to sending messages on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Here are some wonderful Chhoti Holi messages that you can send to your loved ones on the joyous occasion of the Festival of Colours:

*Let the colours of Holi spread happiness, joy, peace and love all around. Wishing you a blessed Choti Holi 2021!

*May God brighten up your life with the beautiful and joyous colours of the universe. Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi.

**Holika Dahan is the time to be understanding and love each other. It is the festival when you leave behind negativity and bring in happiness. Happy Chhoti Holi

*Bright colours, water balloons, tasty gujjiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients for a perfect Holi. Wish you and your family a very happy and colourful Chhoti Holi

*“On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness."

Happy Holi in advance!

*May God paint the canvas of your life with the colours of love, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi.

*Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi filled with sweet moments and colourful memories to happiness with love and care.

*Burn all the negativity in life and bring only positivity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi.

*“May God gift you all the colours of life – colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours with which you want to paint your life."

Happy Holika Dahan & Holi 2021 in advance.

*May you be blessed with all that you have wished for on the auspicious day of Holi.

*Rango ka tyohaar aaya hai, Saath apne khushiyan laya hai, Isse pehle koi rang de aapko, Humne subh kamnaon ka rang, sabse pehle bhijwaya hai. Happy Holi.