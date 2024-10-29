With the festival approaching, excitement is building as everyone prepares to celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm. This festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, during which devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and exchange sweets and gifts.

With the festival approaching, excitement is building as everyone prepares to celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm. This festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, during which devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and exchange sweets and gifts.

Notably, Diwali is not just a single-day celebration; it is part of a five-day festival that starts with Dhanteras, followed by Naraka Chaturdasi (Chhoti Diwali), the main Diwali day, Govardhan Puja, and concludes with Bhai Dooj. The day between Dhanteras and Diwali is known as Chhoti Diwali, also referred to as Naraka Chaturdashi and Roop Chaturdashi, where people illuminate their homes in anticipation of the main celebration.

Not many people are aware that there are several legends connected to Chhoti Diwali. So, why is this day celebrated?

According to one mythological tale, the demon king Narakasur ruled over Pragjyotishpur, a region south of Nepal, and had defeated Lord Krishna and other deities. He imprisoned 16,000 daughters of various gods and stole the earrings of Goddess Aditi. On the day before Naraka Chaturdashi, Lord Krishna defeated Narakasur, freeing all the imprisoned daughters and retrieving the stolen earrings. He returned home victorious on Chhoti Diwali, which is why this day is celebrated as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil.

Chhoti Diwali is also referred to as Bali Pratipada, a name rooted in legend. It is said that King Bali was a powerful ruler, causing the gods to fear that he might conquer all three lokas and rule unjustly. To address this concern, Lord Vishnu took on the Vamana avatar and approached Bali, requesting just a three-foot space of his kingdom. Bali, seeing him as a beggar, agreed to grant any request. In a surprising turn, Lord Vishnu covered all three lokas in just two steps. When he asked Bali where to place his third foot, Bali instructed him to place it on his head. Consequently, Lord Vishnu subdued Bali and reclaimed control over the three lokas.

Chhoti Diwali 2024: Date and Time

Choti Diwali is always celebrated a day before Diwali. The Panchang states that Chaturdashi Tithi will start at 11:23 AM on October 30 and end at 2:53 PM on October 31.

Chhoti Diwali 2024: Rituals

The rituals associated with Narak Chaturdashi are simple yet significant. Pandit Nandkishore Mudgal suggests that a four-sided lamp filled with mustard oil should be lit in the southern direction of the house. This act is believed to safeguard the family from untimely death and help eliminate disease, suffering, and sorrow from the household.