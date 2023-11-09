Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, history, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

Gurugram: 2 dead, 12 injured as sleeper bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man was not born in India, know other surprising facts about Reliance Industries owner

NZ vs SL, Bengaluru weather forecast: Rain to end New Zealand's hopes of reaching World Cup 2023 semi-final?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man was not born in India, know other surprising facts about Reliance Industries owner

7 foods that cleanse your liver

Top fielders in World Cup 2023

8 hidden beaches in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

'Uske khud ke karm hai': Former BB OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacts to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy

Tiger 3 first review out: Salman Khan-starrer hailed as 'solid thriller' with 'flawless' performances by cast

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, history, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

This year, Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali will fall on the same day, which is November 12.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Diwali, the much-awaited festival, is just a few days away, and the preparations are going on in full swing with great pomp. Chhoti Diwali, or Narak Chaturdashi, falls on the 14th day of Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated in India a day before Diwali. This year, Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali will fall on the same day, which is November 12.

Narak Chaturdashi timings:

Abhyang Snan Muhurat - Morning: 05:28 - 06:41 AM (November 12, 2023)

Deepdan Timing - Evening: 05:29 - 08:07 PM (Deepdan is performed during Pradosh Kaal)

Choti Diwali 2022: History

The history behind this festival dates back to the times of King Naraksura, the mythological demon, who captured the territories of the Vedic goddess Aditi. According to the legends, Naraksura ill-treated and abducted several women during this. To save the world from this, Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought the mightiest demon and threw him out of Aditi's territory

Choti Diwali 2022: Significance

People are emotionally and mythologically attached to this festival as it brings positivity, peace, happiness, joy, enthusiasm, and a lot more that cannot be described in words. People wait a whole year to celebrate this festival with their family members, relatives, and friends.

They decorate their house with colorful flower garlands, make beautiful designs of rangoli in the courtyard of their home, and put on colorful lights, candles, and diyas made of clay. Everybody takes time out of their busy schedules to share their happiness with each other. 
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet son of Falguni Nayar with Rs 22,000 crore net worth, who is CEO of multi-crore firm; rival of Isha Ambani's company

Explained: What is 'Odd-Even scheme', Delhi government's plan to curb air pollution?

ICC rankings: This India batter replaces Babar Azam as No 1 ODI batter in world

Arvind Kejriwal to run Delhi from Tihar if arrested? CM won’t resign, will seek court permission for…

Delhi court grants divorce to Honey Singh, ex-wife Shalini Thakur withdraws domestic abuse allegations after settlement

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE