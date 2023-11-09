Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, history, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

This year, Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali will fall on the same day, which is November 12.

Diwali, the much-awaited festival, is just a few days away, and the preparations are going on in full swing with great pomp. Chhoti Diwali, or Narak Chaturdashi, falls on the 14th day of Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated in India a day before Diwali. This year, Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali will fall on the same day, which is November 12.

Narak Chaturdashi timings:

Abhyang Snan Muhurat - Morning: 05:28 - 06:41 AM (November 12, 2023)

Deepdan Timing - Evening: 05:29 - 08:07 PM (Deepdan is performed during Pradosh Kaal)

Choti Diwali 2022: History

The history behind this festival dates back to the times of King Naraksura, the mythological demon, who captured the territories of the Vedic goddess Aditi. According to the legends, Naraksura ill-treated and abducted several women during this. To save the world from this, Lord Krishna and his wife Satyabhama fought the mightiest demon and threw him out of Aditi's territory

Choti Diwali 2022: Significance

People are emotionally and mythologically attached to this festival as it brings positivity, peace, happiness, joy, enthusiasm, and a lot more that cannot be described in words. People wait a whole year to celebrate this festival with their family members, relatives, and friends.

They decorate their house with colorful flower garlands, make beautiful designs of rangoli in the courtyard of their home, and put on colorful lights, candles, and diyas made of clay. Everybody takes time out of their busy schedules to share their happiness with each other.

