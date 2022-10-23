Chhoti Diwali 2022: List of dos and don'ts to follow during celebrations | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Festival of lights or Diwali, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India. With houses, buildings, and everything all decked up, Diwali celebrations start days before. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. Every year, Diwali, or Deepavali, falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.

This year, it will be celebrated on October 24, which is tomorrow. Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated one day prior to Diwali. Today, worshippers are celebrating Chhoti Diwali across India with much joy. Here is the list of dos and don’ts to follow during Chhoti Diwali 2022.

Dos

Keep your homes and places of business tidy, spotless, and nicely decorated during the Diwali celebration. Use diyas and fairy lights to decorate the rooms. Do not forget to adorn your home's corners to create a festive atmosphere.

Place valuable items in the puja, such as gold, silver, and other metals. By doing this, the home will benefit from luck and wealth. Books and other items that are significant to you can be included in the pooja.

To welcome wealth, success, happiness, and luck, place a full, unpeeled coconut over the Mangalik Kalash on either side of the front door. Numerous Hindu worshippers regard this as extremely lucky.

Don’ts

Don't give your loved ones leather goods, objects with sharp edges, or crackers during Diwali. Try to stay away from these things, as they are not thought to be lucky.

Don't prepare or eat non-vegetarian meals during the Diwali festival. Avoid consuming alcohol at this festival as well.

Never leave the Diwali puja location unattended, and keep a diya burning at all times. Throughout the celebration, make sure that the space is beautifully illuminated and decked.

