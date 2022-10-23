Chhoti Diwali 2022 date, time: Puja shubh muhurat, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

File photo

Hindus observe the second day of this festive season as 'Narak Chaturdashi' the next after Dhanteras celebrations. The occasion is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi, Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, and this year, it is being celebrated on October 23, 2022.

The history behind celebrating Chhoti Diwali

Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated in different ways in different regions of India. According to legend, a demon by the name of Narakasur had kept 16,000 girls hostage after which Lord Krishna defeated him and rescued all of them. The girls were afraid of embarrassment and being socially detested. So they sought help from Krishna.

In view of their plight, Krishna and his wife then decided that the Lord will marry all 16,000 girls and the world will know them as his wives.

Another mythological legend says that the gods feared that King Bali is becoming too powerful, so Lord Vishnu disguised himself as a sage and asked him to give three-foot-pace of space on his kingdom. However, the Lord claimed the world (Mrityuloka) and the heavens (Swargloka) in just two paces. And then he asked for King Bali’s head to keep his foot down for the 3rd time. This is how Lord Vishnu conquered all the three and won over King Bali.

Chhoti Diwali 2022 time: Shubh muhurat

The Shubh Muhurat for Chhoti Diwali 2022 puja will begin around 6:03 PM on October 23 and concludes at 5:27 PM on October 24.

(according to drikpanchang.com)