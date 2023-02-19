Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: 10 quotes to share on Maratha warrior kink birth anniversary

Representational image

Tomorrow the 391st birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being celebrated across the country. The glorious story of Veer Shivaji Maharaj, born on February 19, 1630, is still narrated to the people.

In the year 1670, he fought fiercely with the army of the Mughals. After defeating the Mughals, hoisted his flag on the fort of Sinhagad. After this, in 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India. Many warriors have played an important role in Indian history. Many brave warriors have sacrificed their lives. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was one of them.

Here are some inspiring quotes of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

"Self-confidence provides strength and Power impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.”

"Do not think of the enemy as weak, then do not be too scared to feel too strong."

"Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government."

“A courageous & brave man also bends in the honor of the learned and wise. Because courage also comes from knowledge and wisdom.”

“We must know the history of the place in which we live and the history of our ancestors.”

“Each person should get an education, because, during a war, the thing which not be achieved by strength, that can be achieved by knowledge and tricks and the knowledge comes from education.”