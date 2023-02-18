Search icon
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Know all about the great Maratha warrior king

Tomorrow the 391st birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being celebrated across the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Know all about the great Maratha warrior king
Representational image

Tomorrow the 391st birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being celebrated across the country. The glorious story of Veer Shivaji Maharaj, born on February 19, 1630, is still narrated to the people. Shivaji Maharaj's father's name was Shahji Bhosle while his mother's name was Jijabai. Shivaji Maharaj was rich in versatility since childhood. He used to discuss with his father about the wars. It is said that since childhood, the desire to learn and understand was very strong in Shivaji Maharaj. His father also taught him how to use weapons.

In the year 1670, he fought fiercely with the army of the Mughals. After defeating the Mughals, hoisted his flag on the fort of Sinhagad. After this, in 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India. Many warriors have played an important role in Indian history. Many brave warriors have sacrificed their lives. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was one of them. In the year 1670, he fought fiercely with the army of the Mughals. After defeating the Mughals, hoisted his flag on the fort of Sinhagad. After this, in 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India.

Shivaji Maharaj is known as the great warrior

Shivaji Maharaj is also known as a great warrior and skilled strategist of India. Please tell that Shivaji had developed a new style of guerrilla warfare. During his tenure, Shivaji Maharaj gave more priority to Marathi and Sanskrit instead of Persian. He fought with the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb for many years.

Fought with the Mughals in the year 1656-57

In the year 1656-57, the Mughals fought with Shivaji Maharaj for the first time. He had captured a lot of property and hundreds of horses of the Mughals. It is said that in 1680 Chhatrapati Shivaji died in his capital hill fort Rajgarh due to some illness. After this, his son Sambhaji was declared the successor.

