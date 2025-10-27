FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Chhath Puja Usha Arghya Time 2025: Check shubh muhurat, morning rituals, puja vidhi to worship Chhathi Maiya

Chhath Puja 2025 concludes on October 28 with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun, seeking blessings of health, prosperity, and new beginnings from Chhathi Maiya.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 04:33 PM IST

The grand festival of Chhath Puja 2025 marks the final and most significant day of this four-day celebration of faith and devotion. Devotees with fasts (vratis) can be seen making their way to the ghats, expressing immense devotion to Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev.

The Sacred Last Day: Usha Arghya (Morning Offering)

The final day of Chhath Puja, known as Usha Arghya, will be observed on October 28, 2025 (Tuesday). This morning ritual holds deep spiritual meaning, symbolising gratitude for the rising sun, a source of new beginnings, strength, and vitality.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2025: All about the 4-day festival, significance, sunrise and sunset timings

On this day, devotees reach the ghats before dawn, often as early as 3 or 4 am, carrying baskets filled with offerings such as fruits, sugarcane, coconut, and thekua. As the first rays of the sun touch the water, devotees offer arghya (water) to Surya Dev while standing knee-deep in rivers, ponds, or water bodies.

Shubh Muhurat for Arghya

According to the panchang, sunrise will occur around 6:30 am. The Shubh Muhurat for Usha Arghya is considered highly auspicious between 6:28 am to 6:45 am. During this time, devotees fold their hands, recite traditional songs, and offer prayers for health, prosperity, and family well-being.

Once the offering is complete, the vratis break their 36-hour-long nirjala vrat (fast without food or water). By sipping holy water, having prasad, typically rice pudding (kheer), fruits, and thekua. This act of breaking the fast is known as Paaran, symbolising purification of mind, body, and soul.

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is one of the oldest and most spiritually revered Hindu festivals. It is dedicated to Surya Dev, the Sun God, and his sister Chhathi Maiya (Shashthi Devi). Devotees believe that by observing this fast with complete faith and purity, one attains the blessings of good health, longevity for children, and prosperity for the entire family.

ALSO READ: Gemini AI Prompts for Chhath Puja 2025: 5 ways to create cinematic, colourful festive photos

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
