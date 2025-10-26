Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

Kharna, the second day of Chhath Puja, will be observed on October 26, 2025. Devotees fast all day and offer jaggery kheer, chapatis, and fruits to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God. Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones on this day.

The festival of Chhath Puja is one of the most significant celebrations in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. It is a four-day festival devoted to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya, symbolising purity, discipline, and thankfulness for life and nature’s energy. The second day of this festival, known as Kharna or Lohanda, holds deep spiritual importance.

In 2025, devotees will observe Kharna on October 26, marking a day of devotion, fasting, and preparation for the rigorous 36-hour fast that follows. On this day, devotees, especially women who perform Chhath Puja, observe a nirjala fast (without food or water) from sunrise until evening. As dusk approaches, they prepare a sacred meal made of jaggery kheer (sweet porridge), chapatis, and fresh fruits. This offering is first dedicated to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God with deep reverence and chants.

After performing the evening prayers and rituals, devotees partake in the prasad, a ritual known as 'Prasad Grahan', which marks the end of the day-long fast. The prasad is then shared among family, friends, and neighbours as a token of divine blessings and communal harmony.

Kharna signifies purity, patience, and faith, serving as spiritual preparation for the upcoming two days of continuous fasting and worship. It represents the connection between humans and nature gesture of gratitude toward the sun, the eternal source of life and energy.

Kharna Wishes

As families come together to celebrate this sacred occasion, heartfelt Kharna and Chhath Puja wishes are exchanged:

May Chhathi Maiya bless you with strength, patience, and prosperity on this sacred day of Kharna.

Wishing you peace and happiness as you observe the holy fast with devotion and gratitude.

May the divine light of Surya Dev guide your path and fill your home with joy.

On this Kharna, may your prayers reach the heavens and your heart be filled with faith.

May Chhathi Maiya accept your offerings and shower endless blessings upon you and your family.

Let the purity of Kharna bring light, love, and spiritual harmony into your life.

Wishing you a blessed Kharna filled with divine energy and inner peace.

May the sweetness of jaggery kheer remind us of the beauty of simplicity and devotion.

On this auspicious day, may all your wishes come true through the grace of Chhathi Maiya.

Wishing you strength and serenity as you complete your fast and offer prayers to Surya Dev.

Kharna Messages

Kharna teaches us that true devotion lies in discipline, gratitude, and purity of heart.

As you observe Kharna, may your soul be cleansed of negativity and filled with divine peace.

Let this day remind you that faith and patience bring the brightest blessings.

Kharna is not just about fasting; it’s about feeding the soul with devotion and humility.

May your Kharna fast inspire love, purity, and gratitude in every aspect of your life.

The offering may be simple, but the devotion behind it is immense — that’s the beauty of Kharna.

As the Sun God sets today, may he carry your prayers and bring light to your tomorrow.

Kharna celebrates self-control, faith, and the eternal connection between the devotee and nature.

Warm Kharna Greetings

Wishing you and your loved ones a peaceful Kharna filled with divine blessings.

May your Kharna prasad spread happiness, love, and good fortune all around.

Celebrate this Kharna with a pure heart, humble thoughts, and boundless devotion.

May Chhathi Maiya bless you with harmony and spiritual strength on this holy occasion.

Let this sacred Kharna bring together family, faith, and festive joy in your home.

Wishing you the divine grace of Surya Dev and the gentle blessings of Chhathi Maiya.

On this Kharna, may your devotion light up your life just like the glowing evening sun.

May every offering made today bring new hope, positivity, and peace in your life.

The essence of Kharna lies in simplicity, faith, and collective gratitude. It is not merely a ritual but a spiritual journey, one that celebrates the bond between the divine and the devotee, reminding everyone to stay humble, thankful, and hopeful in life.