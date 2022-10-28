Chhath Puja 2022: Lip-smacking prasad items offered to Chhathi Maiya | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Preparations to celebrate Chhath Puja on October 31 have already begun with much joy in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. The four-day festival began today with Nahay Khay on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month and will conclude on October 31 with Usha Arghya.

The worshippers of Chhathi Maiya prepare a variety of feasts and prasad to offer her. Ghee, jaggery, and wheat flour, all of which are rich in proteins, are used to make the most of the bhog. Many different types of sweets and delicacies are cooked for Chhath Puja, including thekua, rasia Kheer, and fruits. Here are some lip-smacking prasad items offered to Chhathi Maiya.

Rasia-Kheer

This is one of the most exquisite prasads made on the second day of Chhath Puja. The rasia-kheer is served to those keeping the fast as prasad prior to the start of their 36-hour nirjala (without water) vrat. The delicious dessert is made from milk, jaggery, and arwa chawal.

Special rice ladoo

Special rice ladoos are also offered as prasad during the Chhath Puja. They are produced with a unique rice made from several layers of paddy. Since it is thought to be imperative to serve the fresh crop of rice to the Sun first, it is traditional to present Chhathi Maiya special rice ladoos as "bhog."

Thekua

It is the most significant prasad that worshipers offer during Chhath Puja. It is essential for the puja to be finished and is made from wheat, ghee, and jaggery. Worshippers give thekua and jaggery since Chhath is observed in the winter and the two are thought to be healthy in the chilly climate.

Healthy fruits

Banana and sugarcane have special significance in the Chhath Puja. The banana is regarded as Lord Vishnu's preferred fruit as well. It is tradition to bring home raw bananas for the Chhathi Maiya puja. All offerings presented by worshipers to Arghya must contain sugarcane.

It is believed that the crop can only be developed with the help of the sun, and is therefore regarded as a vital prasad dedicated to Chhathi Maiya. The earliest produce is therefore offered to the goddess on Chhath.

