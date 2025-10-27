Chhath Puja 2025 sandhya arghya: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

Chhath Puja 2025 celebrates devotion to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Marked by fasting, prayers, and offerings, it symbolises purity, gratitude, and unity. Share warm Chhath Puja wishes, messages, and quotes with loved ones this festive season.

Chhath Puja is one of India’s most spiritually significant festivals, celebrated with immense devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. Dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, the festival expresses gratitude for life, prosperity, and well-being. It is a beautiful reminder of the bond between humans and nature, marked by rituals of purity, fasting, and heartfelt prayers.

Unlike other grand celebrations, Chhath Puja stands out for its simplicity and spiritual depth. The festival spans four days: beginning with Nahay Khay (ritual bathing and cleansing), followed by Lohanda and Kharna (a day of fasting), Sandhya Arghya (evening offering to the setting sun), and ending with Usha Arghya (morning prayers to the rising sun). Devotees offer fruits, thekua, and other traditional delicacies made of jaggery and wheat flour, prepared with utmost purity and devotion.

The ghats (riverbanks) come alive as families gather to offer prayers together, symbolising unity, humility, and reverence for nature. The sight of thousands standing in water at dawn, offering prayers to the sun, embodies faith, gratitude, and hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Chhath Puja Wishes 2025

May Chhathi Maiya bless you with happiness, good health, and prosperity.

Wishing you and your family peace, positivity, and divine blessings this Chhath Puja.

May the Sun God illuminate your path with warmth and success.

Wishing you a Chhath Puja filled with faith, devotion, and joy.

Let this sacred festival bring harmony and happiness to your home.

Chhath Puja Messages

On this Chhath Puja, may your heart be filled with gratitude and your soul with divine light.

The setting and rising sun bring new hope each day; may they fill your life with endless blessings.

May this holy festival strengthen your family bonds and bring serenity to your life.

Let’s celebrate the purity of devotion and the strength of faith during this Chhath Puja.

Sending love, light, and prayers your way for a peaceful and prosperous Chhath.

Chhath Puja Quotes

Chhath is not just a festival; it’s a prayer from the heart, to thank the Sun for every sunrise.

The rising sun teaches us hope, and the setting sun teaches us peace; both are gifts of Chhath.

Faith, devotion, and simplicity, the true essence of Chhath Puja.

Worship nature, celebrate purity, and let your soul shine as bright as the sun.

Chhath Puja reminds us that every offering made with love reaches the heavens.

As Chhath Puja 2025 approaches, may your devotion shine brighter than the morning sun, and may every prayer you offer bring peace, prosperity, and joy to your life. Happy Chhath Puja!