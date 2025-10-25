FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Chhath Puja 2025 Nahay Khay Wishes: Top 10 WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

The festivities will begin from October 25 marked as Nahaye Khaye and will continue till October 28 this year, involve rigorous rituals such as fasting, holy bathing, and offering prayers to the sun at both sunset and sunrise.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 07:49 AM IST

Chhath Puja 2025 Nahay Khay Wishes: Top 10 WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones
Chhath Puja, a significant Hindu festival honoring Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, is being celebrated over four days in various states including Bihara, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The festivities will begin from October 25 marked as Nahaye Khaye and will continue till October 28 this year, involve rigorous rituals such as fasting, holy bathing, and offering prayers to the sun at both sunset and sunrise.

Observed primarily by women, the festival is a prayer for the well-being of sons and the happiness of the family. It is also known by other names such as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi. Devotees mark this occasion with strict adherence to tradition, seeking blessings for their loved ones. 

Here is a list of best wishes, messages and quotes to send to your loved ones for Chhath Puja:

Chhath Puja 2025: Greetings

1. "Happy Chhath Puja! May Surya Dev bless your home with light and love."

2. "Warm greetings on Chhath Puja! May Chhathi Maiya bless you with good fortune."

3. "Chhath Puja ki shubhkamnayein! May your life be filled with sunshine and serenity."

4. "May this Chhath Puja bring joy, peace, and harmony to your home."

5. "Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Chhath Puja."

6. "May Surya Dev's divine light guide you through life's journey."

7. "Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family! May Chhathi Maiya bless you."

8. "May your devotion be rewarded with happiness and success this Chhath Puja."

9. "Chhath Puja greetings to all! May this festival bring peace and positivity."

10. "May Chhathi Maiya's blessings bring peace and harmony to your life. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja 2025: WhatsApp Messages

1. "Wishing you a blessed Chhath Puja! May Surya Dev's rays bring positivity and joy to your life."

2. "May Chhathi Maiya bless your family with good health, wealth, and happiness."

3. "Praying for peace and prosperity on this auspicious day of Chhath Puja."

4. "May the divine light of the Sun God guide you through life's journey."

5. "Warmest wishes to you and your family on this sacred Chhath Puja."

6. "May your devotion be rewarded with happiness and success."

7. "Chhath Puja ki shubhkamnayein! May Surya Dev bless you with strength and positivity."

8. "May the setting sun take away your worries and bring new hope."

9. May the Sun God shower you with resilience and positivity. Warm wishes on the occasion of Chhath Puja!

10. Let's celebrate Chhath Puja with soul, devotion, and faith. Happy Chhath Puja to you! Warm Greetings on Chhath Puja! May God bless you with good fortune through Surya Devta and Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath Puja 2025: Quotes

1. "Faith and patience are the true offerings of Chhath Puja."

2. "The light of Surya Dev removes not only darkness from the world but also from our hearts."

3. "Every sunrise of Chhath is a reminder that light always triumphs over darkness."

4. "Chhath Puja teaches us to bow with humility before the forces that sustain us."

5. "Purity of heart and strength of faith—these are the real offerings of Chhath."

6. "Let your soul shine brighter than the sunlight this Chhath Puja."

7. "The true spirit of Chhath lies in simplicity, devotion, and thankfulness."

8. "When the sun sets, it promises to rise again—so never lose hope."

9. "The Sun is the eternal source of life—let Chhath remind us to live with gratitude and light."

10. "Chhath Puja is not just a ritual, it's a promise to live in harmony with nature."

