Chhath Puja 2025 Nahay Khay: Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of first day of Chhath festival

Chhath Puja 2025 begins with Nahay Khay, highlighting purity, devotion, and self-discipline, with sacred bathing, simple sattvic meals, and prayers to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals, begins with Nahay Khay, the first day of the four-day celebration. Observed mainly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Nepal, this festival is dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, celebrating devotion, purity, and gratitude.

Date and shubh muhurat for 2025

For 2025, Nahay Khay falls on Saturday, October 25. The day begins with sunrise at 6:28 am and concludes at sunset at 5:42 pm.

Here’s the schedule of all Chhath Puja rituals for 2025:

October 25, Saturday: Nahay Khay (Day 1)

October 26, Sunday: Kharna

October 27, Monday: Sandhya Arghya (Evening offering to setting sun)

October 28, Tuesday: Uday Arghya (Morning offering to the rising sun)

Significance of Nahay Khay

The first day, known as Nahay Khay, marks the beginning of Chhath Puja and emphasises purity, cleanliness, and self-discipline. On this day, devotees focus on spiritual and physical cleansing, preparing themselves for the rigorous fasts and rituals of the following days.

Taking a holy bath in rivers, ponds, or other water bodies is considered auspicious. For those unable to access a river, bathing with Ganga water at home is also accepted. After bathing, devotees wear clean, fresh clothes and begin the Chhath vrata with devotion.

Nahay Khay is also considered a day of new beginnings, symbolising renewal of life, spiritual purity, and prayers for family well-being, prosperity, and happiness. Devotees start the fast with simple, sattvic meals prepared with utmost care.

