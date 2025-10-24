Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna: Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of second day of Chhath festival

Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna marks the second day of the Chhath festival, emphasising fasting, sacred offerings, devotion to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath Puja, one of the most important Hindu festivals, is celebrated with devotion and strict rituals over four days. The second day of Chhath Puja, known as Kharna or Lohanda, falls on Sunday, October 26, 2025. This day is observed with fasting, devotion, and preparation of special offerings for Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya.

Shubh Muhurat for Kharna 2025

For 2025, Kharna falls on 26 October. The day begins with sunrise at 6:29 am and ends with sunset at 5:41 pm. The auspicious time for offering the Kharna prasad is from 5:42 pm to 6:25 pm, during which the ritual should be performed to receive maximum blessings.

Rituals of Kharna

On this day, devotees wake up early and continue observing the nirjala fast (fast without water) until sunset. In the evening, special offerings are prepared, including gur (jaggery) and rice kheer or puris, which are considered sacred and sattvic.

The offering is made to Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev, after which devotees break their fast by consuming this prasad. This prasad not only nourishes the body but also represents purity, devotion, and divine blessings. Once the prasad is consumed, the long 36-hour fast begins, which will continue until the final rituals on the fourth day.

