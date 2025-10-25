Chhath Puja 2025: From Sharda Sinha to Pawan Singh, 5 evergreen Chhath geet to soak in festive spirit

Celebrate Chhath Puja 2025 with these five iconic songs that perfectly capture the festival’s spirit of devotion, gratitude and joy.

As Chhath Puja 2025 begins today with the sacred ritual of Nahay Khay, the air is filled with devotion, music and festive vibes. This four-day festival dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya is incomplete without the melodious tunes that echo through every ghat and home. Here are the top five Chhath Puja songs that are ruling playlists and hearts this year.

1. Uga Hai Suraj Dev

A timeless Chhath bhajan that every devotee knows by heart! Sung beautifully by legends like Anuradha Paudwal and Kalpana Patowary, this soulful song praises the rising sun and fills every listener with faith and energy.

2. Jode Jode Falwa

A beautiful devotional duet by Pawan Singh and Palak Muchhal, this song blends Bhojpuri charm with melodious Bollywood-style vocals, making it one of the most loved recent additions to Chhath playlists.

3. Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya

Sung by the legendary Sharda Sinha, this emotional devotional song touches the heart. Its meaningful lyrics express prayers for peace and happiness, making it a must-play at every Chhath ghat.

4. Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya

Another gem from Sharda Sinha, this classic track describes a newly married woman performing her first Chhath Puja, a song that captures the festival’s emotions like no other.

5. Chal Bhauji Hali Hali

This upbeat Bhojpuri number by Pawan Singh and Sonu Nigam has taken the internet by storm. With its catchy rhythm and festive beats, it’s the perfect song to lift everyone’s spirits during Chhath celebrations.

Whether you’re preparing prasad, decorating the soop or offering arghya at the ghat, these songs will add a divine touch to your Chhath Puja celebrations.