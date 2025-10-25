Chhath Puja 2025: From Sharda Sinha to Pawan Singh, 5 evergreen Chhath geet to soak in festive spirit

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

No more late-night work calls and emails: Kerala’s new bill backs employees’ Right to Disconnect; Here are 5 countries already practising it

Chhath Puja 2025: What happens to your body during a 36-hour waterless fast?

Why Nitish Kumar Reddy is not playing in 3rd ODI vs Australia? BCCI issues first statement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch soon: Check price in India, features, specifications, camera and more

Mark Carney ready to revive US-Canada trade talks halted by Trump over Reagan ad campaign

Gulshan Devaiah mocks Bollywood celebrities' faking' for paparazzi, imitates 'Khaana khaaya apne...yahi pucchte....'

Meet woman, daughter of carpenter, who became first woman constable in six decades to get out-of-turn promotion in BSF, her name is...

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, and other cast members have changed for Nitesh Tiwari's epic drama; here's how

Delhi-NCR AQI Today, October 25: National Capital's air quality slightly improves but remains 'poor' category; Anand Vihar still in 'severe' zone; Check area-wise data here

'Pakistan should end grave, ongoing human rights violations': India slams Pakistan at UNSC, calls J-K an 'integral and inalienable part'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
No more late-night work calls and emails: Kerala’s new bill backs employees’ Right to Disconnect; Here are 5 countries already practising it

No more late-night work calls and emails: Kerala’s new bill backs employees’

Chhath Puja 2025: What happens to your body during a 36-hour waterless fast?

Chhath Puja 2025: What happens to your body during a 36-hour waterless fast?

Why Nitish Kumar Reddy is not playing in 3rd ODI vs Australia? BCCI issues first statement

Why Nitish Kumar Reddy is not playing in 3rd ODI vs Australia? BCCI issues first

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Chhath Puja 2025: From Sharda Sinha to Pawan Singh, 5 evergreen Chhath geet to soak in festive spirit

Celebrate Chhath Puja 2025 with these five iconic songs that perfectly capture the festival’s spirit of devotion, gratitude and joy.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 08:58 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Chhath Puja 2025: From Sharda Sinha to Pawan Singh, 5 evergreen Chhath geet to soak in festive spirit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Chhath Puja 2025 begins today with the sacred ritual of Nahay Khay, the air is filled with devotion, music and festive vibes. This four-day festival dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya is incomplete without the melodious tunes that echo through every ghat and home. Here are the top five Chhath Puja songs that are ruling playlists and hearts this year.

1. Uga Hai Suraj Dev

A timeless Chhath bhajan that every devotee knows by heart! Sung beautifully by legends like Anuradha Paudwal and Kalpana Patowary, this soulful song praises the rising sun and fills every listener with faith and energy.

2. Jode Jode Falwa

A beautiful devotional duet by Pawan Singh and Palak Muchhal, this song blends Bhojpuri charm with melodious Bollywood-style vocals, making it one of the most loved recent additions to Chhath playlists.

3. Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya

Sung by the legendary Sharda Sinha, this emotional devotional song touches the heart. Its meaningful lyrics express prayers for peace and happiness, making it a must-play at every Chhath ghat.

4. Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya

Another gem from Sharda Sinha, this classic track describes a newly married woman performing her first Chhath Puja, a song that captures the festival’s emotions like no other.

5. Chal Bhauji Hali Hali

This upbeat Bhojpuri number by Pawan Singh and Sonu Nigam has taken the internet by storm. With its catchy rhythm and festive beats, it’s the perfect song to lift everyone’s spirits during Chhath celebrations.

Whether you’re preparing prasad, decorating the soop or offering arghya at the ghat, these songs will add a divine touch to your Chhath Puja celebrations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
R Ashwin REVEALS why he is 'worried' about Virat Kohli's dismissal during second ODI vs Australia day after cryptic 'just leave it' post
R Ashwin REVEALS why he is 'worried' about Virat Kohli's dismissal
Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 20+ loving, funny wishes to share with your brother
Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 20+ loving, funny wishes to share with your brother
Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here
Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount
Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana's sensational 2025 continues, breaks multiple records with century against New Zealand
Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana's sensational 2025 continues, breaks multiple
Boomer vs Millennial vs Gen Z: Which generation is the wealthiest in India?
Boomer vs Millennial vs Gen Z: Which generation is the wealthiest in India?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE