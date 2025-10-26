Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Kharna: How to make traditional jaggery kheer for sacred fast; step-by-step recipe

On Day 2 of Chhath Puja 2025, devotees observe Kharna by preparing and enjoying traditional jaggery kheer, a sweet and nourishing prasad, symbolising devotion and purity.

Today, October 26, 2025, devotees observing Chhath Puja celebrate Day 2: Kharna, a special ritual that marks the end of a day-long fast. The highlight of this day is the preparation of the sacred prasad, Rasiyao or jaggery kheer, a sweet dish made with rice, milk and jaggery. This simple yet nourishing dish symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude to the Sun God.

Ingredients:

1 liter full-fat milk

1/2 cup short-grain rice (washed)

3/4 to 1 cup grated jaggery (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons chopped dry fruits (cashews, almonds, raisins)

1 tablespoon pure ghee

How to ma ke Kharna p rasad:

Soak r ice: Wash the rice thoroughly and soak it in water for 30 minutes for even cooking. Boil m ilk: Bring milk to a boil in a heavy-bottomed pan, then simmer until it thickens slightly. Cook r ice: Drain the soaked rice and add it to the simmering milk. Cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the rice is soft and the mixture becomes creamy. Add j aggery and c ardamom: Remove from heat and let it cool slightly. Add jaggery and cardamom powder, stirring until the jaggery melts completely. Prepare d ry f ruits: In a small pan, heat ghee and lightly fry the dry fruits until golden. Add them to the kheer and mix well. Serve: Let the kheer cool to room temperature before serving. Traditionally, it is enjoyed with wheat roti or puris as part of the Kharna meal.

This jaggery kheer is not just delicious but also packed with energy to help devotees start the next phase of their Chhath fast. Preparing it with care and devotion makes it a perfect offering to the Sun God, combining tradition, taste and spiritual significance.