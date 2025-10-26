Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Kharna: How to make traditional jaggery kheer for sacred fast; step-by-step recipe

PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by THIS date; Check eligibility and other details
LIFESTYLE
On Day 2 of Chhath Puja 2025, devotees observe Kharna by preparing and enjoying traditional jaggery kheer, a sweet and nourishing prasad, symbolising devotion and purity.
Today, October 26, 2025, devotees observing Chhath Puja celebrate Day 2: Kharna, a special ritual that marks the end of a day-long fast. The highlight of this day is the preparation of the sacred prasad, Rasiyao or jaggery kheer, a sweet dish made with rice, milk and jaggery. This simple yet nourishing dish symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude to the Sun God.
This jaggery kheer is not just delicious but also packed with energy to help devotees start the next phase of their Chhath fast. Preparing it with care and devotion makes it a perfect offering to the Sun God, combining tradition, taste and spiritual significance.