Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Timings: From Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya to Usha Arghya

Chhath Puja 2025, from October 25 to 28, is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, marked by rituals like Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya, focusing on devotion, purity and family blessings.

Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, is celebrated with great devotion, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal. In 2025, this four-day festival will begin on Saturday, October 25, and conclude on Tuesday, October 28. The festival is known for its unique rituals, strict fasting and devotion to nature.

Chhath Puja 2025 schedule:

1. Nahay Khay - Saturday, October 25

The festival starts with Nahay Khay, where devotees take a holy dip in a river or pond and prepare a pure meal, usually rice, lentils and vegetables, without onion or garlic. This marks the purification stage and sets the tone for the coming rituals.

2. Kharna - Sunday, October 26

On Kharna, devotees observe a day-long fast without water. In the evening, they break the fast with a special meal of rice pudding (kheer) made with jaggery and rice, along with roti. This meal is offered to family members as prasad and begins the 36-hour nirjala (waterless) fast.

3. Sandhya Arghya - Monday, October 27

Devotees offer Sandhya Arghya, or evening offerings, to the setting sun. They gather at riverbanks or water bodies, standing in waist-deep water, offering prayers to the sun and seeking blessings for health, prosperity and well-being.

4. Usha Arghya and Parana – Tuesday, October 28

The festival concludes with Usha Arghya, or morning offerings to the rising sun. After this, devotees perform Parana, the ceremonial breaking of the fast, marking the end of the 36-hour fast. This day represents the culmination of devotion and the receipt of divine blessings.

Important t imings :

Sandhya Arghya: 5:10 PM - 5:58 PM (October 27)

Usha Arghya: 6:30 AM - 7:30 AM (October 28)

Sunrise: 6:30 AM (October 28)

Sunset: 5:39 PM (October 27)

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja stands out for its emphasis on purity, discipline and devotion. By observing these rituals, devotees believe they can ensure the well-being of their families, bring happiness, health and prosperity, and strengthen their connection with nature. The festival also fosters community bonding and collective spiritual experience.

As Chhath Puja 2025 approaches, devotees are preparing both physically and spiritually to partake in the rituals with sincerity, making this celebration truly meaningful.