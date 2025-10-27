FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Chhath Puja 2025: Check city-wise sunset timings to offer sandhya arghya today

Devotees across India will offer Sandhya Arghya to the setting sun today as part of Chhath Puja 2025. Here are the citywise sunset timings for the sacred ritual.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 08:36 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Chhath Puja 2025: Check city-wise sunset timings to offer sandhya arghya today
The sacred festival of Chhath Puja 2025 has reached its third and most important day, the day of Sandhya Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the setting sun. Across India, rivers, ponds and ghats are glowing with diyas as people prepare to worship Surya Dev (Sun God) and seek blessings from Chhathi Maiya for happiness, health and prosperity.

Chhath Puja is one of the most disciplined and spiritually charged festivals. It is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Delhi, but its devotion now spreads far beyond. The four-day festival began with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna and today’s Sandhya Arghya marks the third and most awaited day.

In the evening, devotees stand in water bodies, holding bamboo baskets filled with offerings like thekua, fruits, sugarcane and coconuts, while singing traditional folk songs. Many observe a 36-hour fast without water, showcasing immense faith and willpower.

Tomorrow, October 28, devotees will perform Usha Arghya, offering prayers to the rising sun, which will mark the completion of this beautiful festival.

Here are the citywise Sandhya Arghya timings for today, October 27, 2025:

  • New Delhi: 5:40 PM
  • Kolkata: 5:01 PM
  • Patna: 5:11 PM
  • Ranchi: 5:13 PM
  • Bhubaneswar: 5:14 PM
  • Lucknow: 5:27 PM
  • Shimla: 5:37 PM
  • Chandigarh: 5:39 PM
  • Chennai: 5:44 PM
  • Hyderabad: 5:47 PM
  • Jaipur: 5:48 PM
  • Raipur: 5:56 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 6:05 PM
  • Mumbai: 6:08 PM

Local authorities in many cities have arranged clean ghats, lighting, first-aid facilities and security to ensure a safe celebration.

As the sun sets today, the sky will reflect the glow of thousands of diyas and the faith of millions of devotees. Chhath Puja 2025 truly brings together devotion, discipline and the beauty of nature in perfect harmony.

