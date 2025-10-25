FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Chhath Puja 2025: All about the 4-day festival, significance, sunrise and sunset timings

Chhath Puja takes place on the sixth day of the Kartik month, which typically falls in October-November.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 09:01 PM IST

Chhath Puja 2025: All about the 4-day festival, significance, sunrise and sunset timings
The four-day Chhath Puja, celebrated across India and abroad, kicks off on Saturday (October 25) and will continue till Friday (October 28), with special rituals performed on each day. The festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun god ( Lord Surya) and Chhathi Maiya (Mother Shashti), believed to be the sister of the Sun. The rituals and the fasting procedure of the festival are extremely strict, but immense spiritual gains are said to accrue when the devotees observe them successfully.

When is Chhath celebrated?

Chhath Puja takes place on the sixth day of the Kartik month, which typically falls in October-November. The festival's first day is called Nahay khay, followed by Kharna. On the third (Sandhya arghya) and fourth day (Usha arghya), the devotees worship the setting and rising Sun, respectively, by standing in a water body and completing the rituals.

Gemini-Generated-Image-alqi47alqi47alqi-1761131899320
Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Timings

Chhath Puja is also known as Pratihara, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi. The Chhath Puja fast is primarily observed by women for the longevity of their sons and the well-being of their families.

In 2025, the four-day Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated from Saturday, October 25, to Tuesday, October 28. The Chhath Puja festival is a sacred celebration of the worship of the Sun God, with each day having a significant significance.

Here is the complete calendar for Chhath Puja according to the Drik Panchang:

Day 1: Nahai Khaay

The Chhath Puja rituals begin with Nahai Khaay on the first day, October 25 (Saturday). On this day, devotees traditionally begin the festival by taking a dip in a holy river. After the bath, they consume a single pure meal, marking the beginning of the fast. Sunrise on this day will be at 6:28 am and sunset will be at 5:42 pm.

Day 2: Kharna

Kharna falls on October 26 (Sunday). The main event is a strict waterless fast observed from sunrise (6:29 am) to sunset (5:41 pm). After sunset, the fast is symbolically broken by preparing and consuming a special meal, usually kheer (rice pudding), after offering it as prasad to the Sun God.

Day 3: Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya

The most sacred and profound part of the festival is the third day, Sandhya Arghya, which falls on October 27 (Monday). On this day, devotees observe a waterless fast throughout the day. The main ritual is performed in the evening, where the entire family gathers on the banks of a river or body of water to offer the evening arghya to the setting sun. The typical time for offering the sunset arghya is 5:40 pm.

Day 4: Usha Arghya

Chhath Puja concludes on the fourth day, October 28 (Tuesday), with the Usha Arghya and Parana. Devotees return to the water body before sunrise and offer the morning arghya to the rising sun, scheduled for 6:30 am. After this final arghya is completed, the approximately 36-hour fast is broken with prasad and water, a ritual called Parana, symbolising the successful completion of the fast.

Also read: Chhath Puja 2025: What happens to your body during a 36-hour waterless fast?

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
