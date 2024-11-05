Chhath Puja is a significant celebration that fosters a connection between devotees, nature, the divine, and their communities.

Chhath Puja, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God, Surya, is set to be celebrated by devotees globally in 2024 with great reverence and enthusiasm. This festival holds immense importance and is observed with deep devotion. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the Chhath Puja celebrations for the year 2024.

This four-day festival emphasises themes of purity, perseverance, and respect for the Sun God, featuring rituals that encourage inner peace and blessings for devoted participants. In 2024, millions will unite to pay tribute to the Sun God’s life-giving power and seek his blessings for a prosperous future.

1. Nahay Khay

The first day of Chhath Puja, known as Nahay Khay, marks the commencement of the rituals. On this day, devotees, especially women, perform a holy dip in rivers, particularly the Ganga, which symbolizes spiritual purification and prepares them for the upcoming fasting period. Those observing Chhath Puja consume only one meal, signifying the beginning of their devotion and focus.

2. Kharna

The second day of Chhath Puja, known as Kharna, involves a strict day-long fast where devotees refrain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. In the evening, the fast is concluded with a traditional meal (prasad) dedicated to Lord Surya, which typically consists of rice pudding (kheer) and chapatis. This ritual highlights the devotees' profound dedication to the Sun God and sets the stage for the main observance that follows.

3. Sandhya Arghya

The third day of Chhath Puja is the main day of the festival, marked by a complete fast without water. Devotees gather at riverbanks or other water bodies to offer the first Arghya, a traditional offering, to the setting sun, which is a unique aspect of Chhath Puja. This occasion is significant as it is the only time Arghya is dedicated to the setting sun, symbolizing gratitude and reverence. The fasting continues throughout the night, representing a deep and uninterrupted prayer to Lord Surya.

4. Usha Arghya

On Friday, November 8, 2024, devotees will celebrate the final day of Chhath Puja, known as Usha Arghya. This day involves offering prayers and Arghya to the rising sun in the early morning. Once this ritual is completed, the 36-hour fast comes to an end, and devotees rejoice in the conclusion of their Chhath Puja observance. The fast is officially broken during the Parana ceremony that follows the morning Arghya, marking the end of the four-day festival.

Chhath Puja 2024: Date and timings

Kharna: November 6 from 6:37 AM to 5:32 PM

Sandhya Arghya: November 7 from 6:38 AM to 5:32 PM

Usha Arghya: November 8 from 6:38 AM to 5:31 PM

Chhath Puja 2024: Puja vidhi

The fast is observed by men and women both, in which the devotees renounce water and food for 36 hours. On the day of Nahaye Khaye, devotees cook rice, dal, and lauki ki sabzi on mud chulha using holy water of river Ganga after taking a dip in the holy river.

On the second day of festival, which is called Kharna, devotees make poori, roti, rice kheer, and gur ki kheer (rasiyao) on mud chulha in the evening hours and offer it to the deity and then break the fast with it. On the third day , when devotees renounce water and food, they eat bhog ka prasad, next morning after offering argah to the rising sun and that marks the completion of the festival too.