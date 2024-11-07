Usha Arghya is the main ritual of Day 4, where devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun.

Chhath Puja, a special festival to worship the Sun God, reaches its final day with the Usha Arghya ceremony. This day is all about thanking the Sun God for his blessings and seeking a prosperous future.

What is Usha Arghya?

Usha Arghya is the main ritual of Day 4, where devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. After fasting for three days, including a 36-hour fast on the third day, devotees gather at dawn to make offerings like fruits, thekua (a sweet), and sugarcane. This is the time when they break their fast and seek blessings from the Sun for health, wealth, and happiness.

When is Usha Arghya in 2024?

In 2024, Usha Arghya will take place on Friday, November 8. The timings are important to catch the right moment for the ritual.

Sunrise time: 6:42 AM

Arghya Muhurat: The best time to perform the ritual is between 6:10 AM and 6:50 AM. This is when the Sun rises, and the offerings are made.

Significance of Usha Arghya

Usha Arghya is a special moment as it celebrates the rising Sun, symbolizing new beginnings and hope. While the Sandhya Arghya (at sunset) focuses on thanking the setting Sun, Usha Arghya is all about the sunrise, bringing light, energy, and a fresh start. Devotees believe that by offering prayers at this time, they are ensuring the well-being and success of their families.

Rituals of Usha Arghya

On the morning of Day 4, devotees gather at a river or water body to offer Arghya to the Sun. They place their offerings of fruits, sugarcane, and thekua in baskets and immerse them in water while chanting prayers. As the Sun rises at 6:42 AM, they make their offerings and thank the Sun God for his blessings. This marks the end of the fast and the beginning of a hopeful, prosperous time.