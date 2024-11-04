As the festival approaches, here’s a complete guide to the dates, timings, history, and significance of each ritual for Chhath Puja 2024.

Chhath Puja, one of Hinduism’s most sacred festivals, honours Lord Surya, the Sun God, symbolising the life-giving forces of nature. Primarily celebrated in Bihar, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, this four-day festival includes rigorous fasting, ritual prayers, and offerings that draw communities together. As the festival approaches, here’s a complete guide to the dates, timings, history, and significance of each ritual for Chhath Puja 2024.

Chhath Puja 2024: Date and Timings

This year, Chhath Puja will be observed on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The festival begins on November 5, with each day dedicated to specific rituals leading up to the main puja and concluding prayers.

Day 1: Nahay Khay on November 5 (Tuesday) – Sunrise: 6:35 AM, Sunset: 4:53 PM

Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna on November 6 (Wednesday) – Sunrise: 6:36 AM, Sunset: 4:52 PM

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya on November 7 (Thursday) – Sunrise: 6:37 AM, Sunset: 4:51 PM

Day 4: Usha Arghya and Parana on November 8 (Friday) – Sunrise: 6:38 AM, Sunset: 4:50 PM

The shashthi tithi, or sixth day of Kartik month, will start at 2:11 PM on November 6 and end at 2:04 PM on November 7, marking the core period of Chhath rituals.

Chhath Puja 2024: History and Significance

The origins of Chhath Puja reach back to ancient Hindu traditions that venerate nature. According to one legend, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita observed a fast and performed a yagna to the Sun God after their return to Ayodhya, inspiring others to celebrate Chhath Puja. Another significant tale from the Mahabharata recounts Draupadi, guided by Sage Dhaumya, observing Chhath Puja during the Pandavas’ exile for divine blessings. Additionally, Karna, son of Surya, is said to have conducted ceremonies to honour his father, adding to the festival’s significance.

Chhath Puja is a way to show gratitude to Surya, viewed as the life force. Devotees believe that by honouring the Sun God, they ensure the well-being, health, and prosperity of their families. The festival also reinforces respect for the natural cycle, recognising that all life is bound by nature's rhythms and that all beings are equal in the divine's sight.

Significance of Each Day and Ritual

Nahay Khay (November 5)

On the first day, known as Nahay Khay, devotees purify themselves by bathing in rivers or ponds. They prepare a simple meal, often featuring lauki (bottle gourd) and rice, marking the beginning of their spiritual fast. This day symbolises cleansing and renewal, both physically and spiritually.

Lohanda and Kharna (November 6)

On the second day, devotees observe a rigorous fast from sunrise to sunset. At sunset, they break their fast with offerings such as kheer (a sweet rice pudding) and homemade bread, which are shared with family and friends. Lohanda and Kharna signify a day of devotion, introspection, and commitment to the festival’s spiritual path.

Sandhya Arghya (November 7)

The third day is central to Chhath Puja. Devotees gather near water bodies to offer arghya (water offerings) to the setting sun. Standing in water, they express gratitude to Surya for his blessings and connect with the divine as evening falls. This ritual underscores the cycle of life, honouring the sun as both a force of warmth and sustenance.

Usha Arghya and Parana (November 8)

On the final day, known as Usha Arghya, devotees offer their prayers to the rising sun, bringing the four-day festival to a close. After the final offering, families break their fast, share prasad, and celebrate together. This ritual represents a renewal of hope and the cyclical promise of life, as devotees look to Surya as a source of vitality and positivity.