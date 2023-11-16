Headlines

Chhath Puja 2023: What do the 4 days signify? Know sunset, sunrise time from November 17-20th

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Chhath Puja 2023: The four-day Chhath Puja celebration will start tomorrow, November 17, until November 20th. The devotees are gearing up to celebrate with great fanfare. Lord Surya (also known as Surya Bhagavan, the Sun God), the god of energy and life force, is the object of Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath. 

During the Chhath, women follow a strict fast and offer prayers to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya for the welfare, prosperity, and advancement of their families and children. Additionally, they present Arghya to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya. Only Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal celebrate this festival.

What is the significance of the 4-day celebration of Chhath puja?
Chhath Puja 2023 Day 1: Nahay Khay
On the first day, devotees take a bath in the river and eat a simple meal. People buy fruits, diyas for the puja and clean their houses. As per the Drik Panchang, the sunrise time on November 17, day 1 of Chhath Puja is 6:45 am and the sunset time is 5:27 pm. 

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 2: Kharna
Devotees fast throughout the day and break it after sunset, on the second day of Chhath Puja, called Kharna. A prasad is offered to Chhati Mata and then distributed among the family members. The sunrise time on November 18th is 6:46 am and the sunset at 5:26 pm. 

READ: Chhath Puja 2023: Bank, school holidays announced in several states; check full list here

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 3: Surya Shashth
The main rituals start from the third day of Chhath Puja. Devotees, mainly women, stand waist-deep in a river or pond during sunset and offer arghya (water) to the setting Sun. People listen to the Chhath Vrat Katha and sing devotional songs. According to Drik Panchang sunrise and sunset are scheduled for 06:46 am and 5:26 pm. 

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 4: Usha Arghya
On the last day of Puja, Devotees again offer arghya (water) in the morning. The offering given to the Sun God in the morning is called Bihaniya Arghya or morning offering. Once more, the family members and vrattis congregate early in the morning on the riverbank, where they sit until the sun comes up. They adore Chhati Maiya while singing. The morning arghya is provided by entering the lake with arghyas stored in sauri or supali as the sun rises. The vratti share Prasad among themselves and receive blessings from elders on the ghat. Upon their return from the ghat, vrattis consume ginger and water to break their 36-hour fast. The sunrise time on the last day of Chhath Puja on November 20th is 06:47 am and the sunset time is 17:26 pm.

