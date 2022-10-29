Chhath Puja 2022: Sandhya Arghya puja timing, rituals to follow on the auspicious day | Photo: File

Millions of worshippers from all over the country will celebrate the auspicious Chhath Puja tomorrow. Worshippers of Chhathi Maiyya will celebrate the four-day festival tomorrow in numerous Indian states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and others.

This year's Chhath celebration started on October 28 with Nahay Khay (Chaturthi), during which devotees bathe in the sacred Ganga river. On October 29, during Kharna (Panchami) or Lohanda, devotees maintain a daylong nirjala fast (without food or water) from sunrise to sunset.

On the day of Kharna, rasiya, a traditional kheer cooked with arwa chawal, jaggery, and milk, is served as prasad to break the fast. It is first dedicated to the Lord Sun. This is the last meal eaten before a rigorous 36-hour fast, which lasts until the fourth day of Chhath Puja (October 31), when Surya Bhagwan is offered Usha Arghya or Doosra Arghya.

Chhath Puja 2022: Sandhya Arghya time

On the day of Sandhya Arghya, the arghya to Lord Surya would be presented at about 5:37 PM, just before sunset.

Chhath Puja 2022: Rituals of Sandhya Arghya

The prasad items are taken to the ghat where Sandhya arghya is offered to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya in the soops and bamboo baskets. Worshippers refrain from eating and drinking on this day. When Usha arghya is given to Surya Bhagwan and Chhathi Maiyya on the fourth or last day of Chhath, the nirjala fast has not ended.

On the final day of Chhath, prasad from the bamboo baskets is first consumed by vratis before being shared with the rest of the family and those who were observing the fast. The festival is observed to give thanks for all the good things in life, to pray for the wealth and good health of the family members, to invoke the blessing of the Lord Surya and his spouse Usha, and to give thanks for all the wonderful things in life.