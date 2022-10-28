Chhath Puja 2022: Know the relevance of 4 days of festival

Chhath Puja starts after Diwali is over. The festival of Chhath is widely observed throughout India. It is a celebration honouring the adoration of Lord Surya, the sun deity, and Chhati Maiya, also known as Lord Usha. States like Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh do the puja. In India, both men and women follow the fast. The days are October 30, 2022, this year. In an effort to give their children good health, success, and longevity, women fast for 36 hours without drinking a drop of water.

Chhath puja 2022: Relevance of four days

Day 1- Nahaye Khaye

On the first day of Chhath, people who are fasting with their families are not permitted to eat anything. Before beginning the fasting procedures, they must take a holy wash and dress in clean garments. The gheeye, lauki ki sabzi, kaddu chawal, and chana dal make up the first day's bhog. (Also Read: World stroke day 2022: Know all about its early signs you should be aware of)

Day 2- Kharna

The second day is dedicated to prasad, such as kheer made from sathi rice and gur. Fried food consumption is prohibited. After the evening puja, the prepared prasad is served as bhog to Lord Surya and goddess Chhati. Following the consumption of the prasad, followers begin the three-day Nirjala upvas fast, which is observed without the consumption of food or water.

Day 3- Sandhya arghya and pehli arghya

The third day of the festival is based on the main prasad called Thekua. Devotees perform Surya Arghya on the banks of the neighbouring river. Prasad is exclusively made using wheat, jaggery, and ghee and is never salted. On the third day of the puja, additional fruits are offered in addition to Thekua.

Day 4- Paran din