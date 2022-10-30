Chhath Puja 2022: Know all about Usha Arghya or Parana Din

Chhath puja 2022

Usha Arghya is the last day of the four-day-long Chhath festival. And on this day the fast is broken and hence it is also called Parana din. Goddess Chhath Mata is worshipped during Chhath Puja. In the Vedas, Chhathi Maiya is known as Usha and according to belief, she is the wife of the Sun. Chhath Puja is the most spectacular form of worship of the Sun. Devotees worship the setting sun and then the rising sun is worshipped. This puja is performed with purity and dedication. Talking about Usha Arghya is the last day of the four-day-long Chhath festival. On this day, the devotees break their fast and hence, the special day is also known as Paran Din.

Chhath Puja 2022 Usha Arghya or Parana Din Date:

According to Drik Panchang, Usha Arghya or Parana Din is the fourth day of the Chhath festival, which is on October 31, Monday.

Chhath Puja 2022 Usha Arghya Sunrise and Sunset Time:

According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise and sunset timings of Usha Arghya or Parana Day are as follows:

Sunrise: 06:44 am

Sunset: 06:02 pm

Importance of Usha Arghya

Chhath Mata is invoked for divine blessings to get rid of obstacles in life and for the well-being of family and children. Meanwhile, Usha means dawn, the first-morning sun-ray and hence Usha Arghya is the morning offering. Prasad is offered to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja. Before sunrise, devotees and their friends and relatives gather on the banks of the river.

Women stand in knee-deep water bodies with traditional soap in their hands and offer arghya to the sun. The festival then ends and the 36-hour fast ends. Prasad is distributed among all which includes sweets, kheer, thekua and some traditional things.