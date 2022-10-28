Search icon
Chhath Puja 2022 Geet: Top folk songs celebrating spirit of Chhath Mahaparv

The four-day festival Chhath 2022 begins on October 28 with Nahay Khay followed by Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

Just after Diwali, Chhath celebrations begin with Nahay Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Chhath Puja is majorly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and in parts of Nepal. 

Since the main puja revolves around the Sun God, the sunrise and sunset timings are crucial.

Chhath Puja is on October 30, 2022, Sunday. On this day the first Arghya will be offered to the Sun God and on October 31, Arghya will be offered to the rising Sun in the morning.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, here are top folk songs celebrating spirit of Chhath Mahaparv

 

