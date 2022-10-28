Chhath Puja 2022 Geet: Top folk songs celebrating spirit of Chhath Mahaparv

File photo

Just after Diwali, Chhath celebrations begin with Nahay Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Chhath Puja is majorly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and in parts of Nepal.

Since the main puja revolves around the Sun God, the sunrise and sunset timings are crucial.

Chhath Puja is on October 30, 2022, Sunday. On this day the first Arghya will be offered to the Sun God and on October 31, Arghya will be offered to the rising Sun in the morning.

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, here are top folk songs celebrating spirit of Chhath Mahaparv

