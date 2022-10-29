Chhath puja 2022: Dos and donts to follow during Chhath puja

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
Chhath festival is celebrated to worship the sun, the god of energy. People celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur. Women observing the fast pray to the sun for the prosperity, success and welfare of their family members. It is believed that worshipping the sun destroys all diseases.
Chhath Puja may be celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India, but this festival is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Mumbai and Goa. Chhath Mahaparva is celebrated with full devotion and dedication. During this fasting, it is very important for people to take care of some things.
Chhath Puja 2022: Dos
- Take a bath before participating in any auspicious rituals during the four days of Chhath Puja.
- Worship the Sun and seek the blessings of the elders of your family.
- Before making Bhog or Prasad, clean your hands and feet thoroughly.
- Offer milk and water to the sun.
- Worshipping the sixth mother with prasad is considered auspicious.
- Do not forget to listen to the fast story at night.
Chhath Puja 2022: Donts
- Do not consume prasad before offering it to the sun.
- Avoid touching anything made for worship without washing hands or taking a bath.
- Avoid non-vegetarian food on all four days of the festival.
- Do not consume alcohol or smoke during Chhath Puja rituals and ceremonies.
- Do not use common salt in preparing the offerings to God.
- Never use the old basket for worship.
- Do not use abusive language for anyone during the festival.
- Avoid the consumption of garlic and onion during Chhath Puja.