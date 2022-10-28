Chhath puja 2022: Date, sunrise and sunset time, significance

A few days after Diwali, women from Bihar, Jharkhand, and the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh celebrate Chhath Puja, a four-day holiday. In the neighbouring nation of Nepal, ladies also adhere to this practice.

This event, which honours Chhati Maiyya, the sister of Surya Dev (according to a particular belief system), is one of the most important to believers in the aforementioned states. It is also unique in that it is devoted to the Sun God, one of the primary deities described in the Rig Veda, making it one of a kind.

Even though the event lasts for four days, the third day is the most significant. Chhath Puja is observed on the Shashti Tithi (sixth day) of the waxing or brilliant phase of the lunar cycle in the Hindu month of Kartik, according to the conventional Hindu calendar.

Also Read: Chhath Puja 2022: Know the relevance of 4 days of festival) On Chaturthi Tithi (Day 1 of Chhath Puja), Nahay Khay precedes it, followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi (Day 2 of Chhath Puja), and Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi (Day 4 of Chhath Puja). But this celebration takes place in October according to the Gregorian calendar. Continue reading to learn the dates and significance of Chhath Puja in 2022. (

Significance:

The cycle of birth and death is symbolised by the sunrise and sunset, which have enormous significance.

Day 1 - October 28 - Nahay Khay

Nahay Khay is the name given to the first day of the Chhath Puja (Chaturthi tithi of Kartika, Shukla Paksha). Women take a dip in the Ganga or any other sacred river or body of water on this day.

Sunrise - 6:30 AM

Sunset - 5:39 PM

Day 2- October 29 - Karna

Devotees celebrate Kharna by observing Nirjala vrat (fasting without drinking even a drop of water) from sunrise to sunset on the second day, or the Panchami Tithi. Only after concluding evening prayers to the Sun God is the fast broken. Women prepare sweets, primarily kheer, as prasad on this day.

Sunrise - 6:31 AM

Sunset - 5:38 PM

Day 3 - October 30 - Chhath puja

The festival's primary puja day, known as Chhath Puja, occurs on the third day (which is observed on Shashti Tithi). Women offer Sandhya Arghya on this day. The day typically starts out with a fast and is only interrupted after sunrise the next day.

Women revere Usha (Goddess of Dawn), Pratyusha, and Chhati Maiya, the Sun God (the Goddess of Dusk).

Sunrise - 6:31 AM

Sunset - 5:38 PM

Day 4 - October 31 - Usha Arghya

On the fourth day, or Saptami Tithi, women who observe the Chhat Puja vrat break their fast (perform the Parana). Women pray and offer water to the Sun God on this day.

Sunrise - 6:32 AM