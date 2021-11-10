Chhath Puja 2021: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion

Chhath Puja 2021: Since the main puja revolves around the Sun God, the sunrise and sunset timings are crucial.

On the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik begins the Chhath festivities with Nahay Khay. This falls just after the Diwali festivities. Chhath Puja is majorly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal.

Since the main puja revolves around the Sun God, the sunrise and sunset timings are crucial.

The main day of Chhath Puja is on the Shashthi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, which is being observed today (November 10 - Wednesday). On this day, women offer Sandhya Arghya and observe a day-long fast and break it only on the following day after sunrise.

The last day of Chhath Puja is observed on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Women, who observe the Chhat Puja Vrat, break their fast (do the Parana) on this day. They offer their prayers and water to the Sun God. This year, Usha Arghya and Parana of Chhath Puja will take place on November 11.

Sunset time: 5:30 pm on November 10, 2021

Sunrise time: 5:29 am on November 11, 2021

Here are some Chhath Puja 2021 wishes that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion:

*This Chhath Puja here's thanking the Sun God for nurturing life on this planet.

*May the Sun God shower you with his choicest blessings and make you beam with joy. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.

*Here's sending my best wishes to you and your family. Happy Chhath Puja.

*May Chhathi Maiya and Surya Bhagwan shower you with their choicest blessings.

*This Chhath puja, may you be showered with Chhati Maiyya and Surya Devta's choicest blessings.

*Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith and one's belief. May you be showered with happiness and prosperity. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life.

*May the warm rays of the Sun God fill your life with light and happiness.

*May all your agonies perish and may you be showered with his choicest blessings—a very Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.

*On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, here's wishing you and your family good health, wealth, peace and prosperity.

*May you be showered with good health and wealth on the auspicious festival of Chhath.

*Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance.

*Chhath Puja Ke Pavan Avsar Par Meri Or Se Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein

Surya Devta Ki Kripa Hum Par Bani Rahe, Usha Maiyya Ki Kirnein Jeevan Ko Prajwalit Kerti Rahein. Chhath Puja Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein

*Chhath Puja Ka Pavan Parv Hai, Kero Jai Jaikar Surya Devta Ki, Unki Aaradhana Ka Mangal Din Hai, Bolo Jai Shri Surya Devta Ki, Bolo Jai Chhathi Maiya Ki. Happy Chhath Puja

*Chhath Puja laye aapke jeevan mein naya ujala, Khul jayein aapke bhagya ka taala, Surya Devta ka adbhut tej hai nirala, Sukhi rahe prarthana kerne wala. Happy Chhath Puja

*Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad.

Chhath Puja 2021 quotes:

*It’s a day to offer arghya to Sun God

And thank Him with all your heart

May your fast bring you joy

As Chhath Puja is about to start.

*All that exists was born from the sun

He is the source and the end

May Sun God bless you this Chhat Puja

Heart full of wishes, here I send.

*Pray to nature, sun and river.

As fasts begin on Chhat Puja day

May all evils get washed with the holy bath

Celebrate Chhath Puja with grandeur today.

*Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God,

It is considered to be a means to thank the sun

For bestowing the bounties of life in earth and

Fulfilling particular wishes.....

HAPPY Chhath....!!

*Is chhath puja mai..

Jo tu chahe wo tera ho,|

Har din khubsoorat aur ratain roshan ho,

Kamiyabi chumte rahe tere kadam humesha,

Chhath Puja Mubarok ho tuje mere Yaar.

Wish you a Very happy Chhath Puja...