Chhath Puja 2021: Know history, significance, sunrise and sunset timings

On the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik begins the Chhath festivities with Nahay Khay. This falls just after the Diwali festivities. The main day of Chhath Puja is on the Shashthi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, which is being observed today (November 10 - Wednesday). On this day, women offer Sandhya Arghya and observe a day-long fast and break it only on the following day after sunrise.

The last day of Chhath Puja is observed on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Women, who observe the Chhat Puja Vrat, break their fast (do the Parana) on this day. They offer their prayers and water to the Sun God. This year, Usha Arghya and Parana of Chhath Puja will take place on November 11.

Since the main puja revolves around the Sun God, the sunrise and sunset timings are crucial.

Sunset time: 5:30 pm on November 10, 2021

Sunrise time: 5:29 am on November 11, 2021

Chhath Puja 2021: History

Chhath is mentioned in both Ramayana and Mahabharata, two of the most important Hindu epics. In Ramayana, Goddess Sita performed the puja on the day Ram-Rajya (the kingdom of Lord Ram) was established, and in Mahabharata, it was performed by Pandava-mother Kunti after they escaped from Lakshagrih, the palace made of lacquer, which was burnt to the ground.

The Chhath festivities begin with Nahay Khay. On this day, those keeping a fast rise early take a bath and wear fresh/new/clean clothes while those staying close to a river, take a dip in the holy waters to begin their vrat. After taking a bath, devotees do Sankalpa (take a pledge) that they would observe the vrat with devotion and sincerity. Then they take the blessings of the Gods and Chhati Maiya for a successful vrat. Subsequently, they eat the first and the only meal of the day.

On the second day, ie, on the Panchami Tithi, devotees celebrate Kharna, by observing Nirjala vrat (fasting without drinking even a drop of water) from sunrise to sunset. They break their fast only after offering their prayers to the Sun God during sunset.