Chhath Puja 2021: Know all about usha arghya, parana on the last day of festivities

Headlines

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Women’s Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Chhath Puja 2021: Know all about usha arghya, parana on the last day of festivities

The last day of Chhath Puja is observed on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 07:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today (November 11) is the last day of the Chhath festivities that fall in the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. After the Sandhya Arghya that was offered on Wednesday evening, women break their day-long fast in the morning.

The last day of Chhath Puja is observed on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Women, who observe the Chhat Puja Vrat, break their fast (do the Parana) on this day. They offer their prayers and water to the Sun God. This year, Usha Arghya and Parana of Chhath Puja will take place on November 11. 

Since the main puja revolves around the Sun God, the sunrise and sunset timings are crucial.

Sunrise time: 5:29 am on November 11, 2021

Chhath Puja 2021: History

Chhath is mentioned in both Ramayana and Mahabharata, two of the most important Hindu epics. In Ramayana, Goddess Sita performed the puja on the day Ram-Rajya (the kingdom of Lord Ram) was established, and in Mahabharata, it was performed by Pandava-mother Kunti after they escaped from Lakshagrih, the palace made of lacquer, which was burnt to the ground.

The Chhath festivities begin with Nahay Khay. On this day, those keeping a fast rise early take a bath and wear fresh/new/clean clothes while those staying close to a river, take a dip in the holy waters to begin their vrat. After taking a bath, devotees do Sankalpa (take a pledge) that they would observe the vrat with devotion and sincerity. Then they take the blessings of the Gods and Chhati Maiya for a successful vrat. Subsequently, they eat the first and the only meal of the day.

On the second day, ie, on the Panchami Tithi, devotees celebrate Kharna, by observing Nirjala vrat (fasting without drinking even a drop of water) from sunrise to sunset. They break their fast only after offering their prayers to the Sun God during sunset. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet engineer who left lucrative job at Amazon to take on entrepreneurial journey, now has net worth of Rs 9000 crore

Viral video: Man tries to perform somersault in metro, results in an epic fail, watch

Meet the Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Elon Musk recruiting for human trials of Neuralink implant, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE