Chhath Puja 2021: Devotees to observe Kharna vrat today - All you need to know about second day of festivities

Chhath Puja 2021: Devotees celebrate Kharna, by observing Nirjala vrat (fasting without drinking even a drop of water) from sunrise to sunset.

Chhath 2021 festivities began on Monday (November 8) and today is the second day of the festival. On the second day, ie, on the Panchami Tithi, devotees celebrate Kharna, by observing Nirjala vrat (fasting without drinking even a drop of water) from sunrise to sunset. They break their fast only after offering their prayers to the Sun God during sunset.

A kheer prasad is made with gud and Arwa chawal on an earthen stove on Kharna. Seasonal fruits and some vegetables are also used for worship by the devotees.Fasting for the third day begins after having the prasad on the second day. After having the jaggery kheer, devotees begin the nirjala vrat, lasting for 36 hours till the conclusion of Chhath Puja with arghya at sunrise. According to the rituals, the person observing the fast cooks the whole prasad and serves it as bhog to the diety.

The main day of Chhath Puja is on the Shashthi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Chhath Puja is done on this day only. The third day of the festival is the main puja day, and it is called Chhath Puja. It is observed on Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. On this day, women offer Sandhya Arghya. Women observe a day-long fast and break it only on the following day after sunrise. frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The last day of Chhath Puja is observed on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Women, who observe the Chhat Puja Vrat, break their fast (do the Parana) on this day. They offer their prayers and water to the Sun God. This year, Usha Arghya and Parana of Chhath Puja will take place on November 11