Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it's a power habit

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna never skips breakfast, no matter how early the hour. A nutritionist explains why this simple habit can be one of the best choices for overall health.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 04:38 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it's a power habit
    Vikas Khanna’s breakfast ritual

    At age 53, Vikas Khanna remains a picture of fitness and nutritional discipline. In a recent interview, he revealed that even if awakened at 5 a.m., he never leaves his home without having a proper breakfast. His go-to morning plate typically includes granola, boiled eggs, a bowl of nuts, minimal milk, and of course, coffee. He says his refrigerator is 'measured and stocked', everything portioned, so the first meal is ready even before he steps out.

    Khanna laughs about his coffee preference: even on freezing days, he enjoys iced coffee. He admits he rarely indulges in 'cheat meals,' though tasting portions from his restaurants is inevitable, given his work. He stresses the importance of mindful eating, resisting the temptation of street indulgences and restaurant temptations by relying more on homemade food and careful portion control.

    Nutritionist’s take: Why breakfast early works

    Homegrown nutritionist Neha Ranglani backs Khanna’s approach, emphasising multiple benefits of a sound breakfast. First, it stabilises blood sugar after an overnight fast, reducing energy crashes or cortisol spikes. It 'tells' the body food is available, which can support metabolism, thyroid function, and hormonal balance. A protein-rich breakfast also helps with concentration, memory, and sustaining energy levels through the morning.

    Eating early activates digestive enzymes, supports gut health, and helps regulate appetite by influencing hunger hormones (like leptin and ghrelin). According to Ranglani, ideally one should eat within 60 to 90 minutes of waking up to maintain steady blood sugar and hormonal balance throughout the day.

    Khanna further opens up about his fitness habits: he bikes everywhere (rarely taking the subway), favours running or push-ups, and attributes his lean frame to consistency and discipline. He believes that while cravings and temptations abound, eating right, planning ahead, and sticking to rituals are key to sustained wellness and performance.

