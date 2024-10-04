Twitter
Rohit Sharma: The True Epitome of Leadership in the Cricket World

Nature's Powerhouse For Even Skin Tone: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Introduces Anti-Pigmentation Glossy Pack

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

Meet world's richest actor, has only one hit, richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, his net worth is of $1.4 billion

Watch: West Indies spinner Zaida James gets hit on face during Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match

Lifestyle

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar

The video highlights how Khanna’s establishment, known for blending culinary excellence with cultural homage, became a fitting venue for this tribute.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 10:16 PM IST

Chef Vikas Khanna sends a special video to Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar
In a touching tribute to the Nightingale of India, legendary chef Vikas Khanna celebrated Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday in his renowned restaurant ‘Bungalow’ in New York. The homage, captured in a video sent to prominent figures Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar, showcased the chef’s deep admiration for the music icon.

Taking to social media, the duo expressed their gratitude and shared the heartwarming video with the world. In their post, they wrote, “Master Chef Vikas Khanna pays a heartfelt homage to Lata Mangeshkar in his spectacular restaurant ‘Bungalow’ New York on her birthday. This restaurant is a reflection of who Vikas Khanna is and what he stands for. Enriched with our culture and traditions, Bungalow is now a landmark in New York.”

The video highlights how Khanna’s establishment, known for blending culinary excellence with cultural homage, became a fitting venue for this tribute. ‘Bungalow,’ which has quickly become a cultural and culinary landmark in the heart of New York, reflects the chef’s dedication to preserving and celebrating India’s heritage.

Shah and Wagholikar,  their contributions to documenting Indian art and culture, were happy by Khanna’s gesture. They further added, “We are very delighted to share the video of his tribute, which he so kindly shared with us. Thank you, Chef Vikas Khanna, for your love and for the person you are!”

Vikas Khanna, a long-time admirer of Lata Mangeshkar, has often spoken about the profound impact her music had on him growing up. The tribute in his restaurant not only honored her legacy but also beautifully connected Indian traditions to the global stage.

This gesture by Chef Khanna is a testament to how Mangeshkar’s music transcends borders and continues to inspire generations, proving that her voice, like his culinary masterpieces, is timeless. As ‘Bungalow’ becomes synonymous with celebrating India’s rich cultural tapestry, this homage to Lata Mangeshkar is yet another reminder of Khanna’s deep-rooted values, making both the chef and his restaurant stand out as true ambassadors of Indian heritage abroad.

Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar’s post has already garnered widespread attention, with fans and admirers of Lata Mangeshkar celebrating the heartfelt connection between music, food, and cultural preservation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
