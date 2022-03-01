Chef Vikas Khanna mourns sister Radha's demise, calls her 'soulmate' and 'best friend'

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna mourned the demise of his sister, Radha Khanna on Monday, February 28, calling her his 'soulmate' and 'best friend'. He even informed that she died of multiple organ failure and shared a heartfelt note on social media bidding her an emotional goodbye.

Taking to his Instagram, Vikas shared the unfortunate news and shared a happy photo in which the siblings were seen smiling together. He wrote, "My soulmate left me today. March 23, 1974 - Feb 28, 2022. She fought like a champion for years with Lupus, aHUS, renal failure. But today due to multiple organ failure, my best friend passed away in my arms. Loveeeee you Radha forever & forever. RIP"

As soon as Vikas posted the grief-filled note, fans and members of the film and food industry posted their heartfelt condolences. "Omg..can't believe," veteran actor Neena Gupta commented. "Am so so sorry.. my heartfelt condolences Vikas," Shabana Azmi wrote. Ranveer Brar was left speechless as he dropped a heartbreaking note below the picture. Chef Kunal Kapoor expressed his condolences and wrote, "This is an irreversible loss. Peace to you brother."

On Tuesday, March 1, Vikas remembered his sister and dropped a video that showcased their happy times together. As a caption, he wrote, "Even when she was semi-conscious, she kept telling the Drs that she wants to go home soon and protect Viku. #MyRadha #SistersAreBlessing."

Chef Vineet Bhatia took to the comments section below the video and wrote, "The pain of losing a dear one is unmatched.

Her fond memories will remain forever and she will still keep protecting you from heaven. Stay strong. Om shanti".

For the unversed, Vikas has even directed a film titled 'The Last Color', based on the daily struggles of the widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi.